By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Aug 2024 • 9:03 • 1 minute read

Local fauna housed in Nature reserve Credit. Eco Reserva Ojén, Facebook

Ojén Eco Reserve is up for rent after the local authorities issued an eviction order to the current operators following serious violations in management of the park.

The Department of Sustainability and Environment of the Andalusian Government has just put the management of the facility out to tender after what it stated that the company managing the Eco Reserve ‘is facing a critical situation due to the definitive closure measures ordered by the Regional Ministry of the Environment.’

In 2023, the regional government had to take control of feeding the animals due to their state of poor health, and invested €30,000 in deworming and other healthcare since they discovered that ‘the care they had been receiving was deficient.’ Since May 2024, the Junta have taken control of the maintenance of the reserve, repairing the perimeter fence and health monitoring of the animals within, including microchipping the animals and attaching external tags to some 60 animals.

In May 2024, PACMA, the animal rights-focused political party, raised the alarm on Ojén Eco Reserve, accusing the management of leaving the animals without the correct attention and without feeding them.

Ojén Eco Reserve, located between Marbella and the Sierra de las Nieves National Park, is a protected natural space built on what used to be a hunting reserve for the protection and conservation of species. The reserve houses local fauna such as deer, goats and boar.