Queen vs Abba by Candlelight

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 25 Aug 2024 • 20:21 • 1 minute read

Candlelight concerts Photo: Candlelight by Feverup

A romantic nighttime concert by candlelight to Queen and Abba favourites played by a classical quartet in the beautiful surroundings of Anantara Villa Padierna Palace, Marbella.

Enjoy a spectacular Candlelight Concert at the Anantara Villa Padierna Palace, Benahavís, Marbella, the ideal setting for this event. The palace-inspired venue has an open-air amphitheater where classical concerts are performed every week in Summer. Sheltered under the most spectacular summer starry sky, the tributes to the best music of all time take on unique nuances.

Audiences are encouraged to sing a long

The Candlelight group audiences are encouraged to sing a long to their instrumental numbers while they intersperse songs by telling amusing personal anecdotes to explain their choices for the tracklist played that evening, performed in an emotive and uplifting way. According to their consistently 5-star reviews, expect a few tears of joy in the audience too.

The event will last 60 minutes and will open its doors open 45 minutes before the start. Don’t miss classics like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Dancing Queen,’ ‘We Will Rock You,’ and ‘Mamma Mia’ in this unforgettable concert under the stars.

Candlelight Open Air – Queen vs. ABBA takes place on Friday August 30. Tickets are available from feverup.com.