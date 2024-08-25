By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Aug 2024 • 14:35 • 1 minute read

Beware of fake news about Spain. Credit: photoschmidt - Shutterstock

Scaremongering in the UK press, warning Brits about travelling to Spain this year, has been rife. From a so-called ‘anti-British sentiment’ against (specifically) British tourists, or more recently against a Monkey Pox (MPox) outbreak, have been continuous from both the tabloid press and so-called broadsheets.

It is time to address this, beginning with the latter. On Sunday, August 25, the British press were reporting that Spain is on ‘High Alert’ against a ‘surge in cases of Monkey Pox’, and that Madrid airport was introducing stringent measures to cope with the supposed ‘problem’. Well, it is not.

The Spanish government’s website has not published a single article on MPox since 2023, and little from the Ministry of health, since earlier in the Summer about an already extent vaccination campaign. With regards to so-called ‘stringent controls’ at Madrid airport, the Madrid regional government has asked the airport management to ‘reinforce measures’, by which they can only mean continue with the same precautions that have been in place since Covid 19. There is no evidence to suggest that Spain has any bigger problem with MPox cases than any other European country, and none that suggest any airport is currently adding to already existent measures.

Sensationalist scare tactics

The sensationalist scare tactics of the UK press have British expats at the end of their tether, desperately trying to reassure their families back home that ‘no pass nada’, the claims are all untrue. Such as they had to do with the flurry of claims of so-called ‘anti-British sentiment’. There were demonstrations in Barcelona and Mallorca early this summer against what the protestors saw as excessive tourism, but in the rest of the country, the protests were criticised by most Spaniards. Demonstrations in other parts of Spain were aimed at the boom in holiday rentals owned by large companies, forcing property prices through the roof, and nothing to do with British people at all.

The Brits are just as welcome and just as safe in Spain this Summer as they have always been, and us expats (immigrants if you prefer) have no idea why the UK press has been collectively making up scare stories about Spain this year.