Self-checkout tipping: polite or unnecessary?

Self-service checkout. Credit: Reddit.

A recent experience at a Hungarian water park has sparked widespread discussion about the growing trend of tipping at self-checkout machines.

A man visiting the park was left bewildered when, after purchasing refreshments at a self-service kiosk, he was prompted to leave a tip ranging from 0 to 20 per cent. The man shared his frustration online, questioning the logic behind tipping a machine that requires no human labour to operate.

The incident, shared on Reddit with a photo and caption (“A water park in Hungary asking for a 0-20 per cent tip for a self-serve kiosk that sells popsicles and drinks.”), quickly gained traction as others chimed in on the absurdity of the situation.

Tipping culture within Europe

The tipping culture, traditionally more common in the United States, seems to be slowly infiltrating other regions, including Europe. While tipping in many EU countries is generally reserved for exceptional service, the introduction of tipping options at self-checkout machines has left many questioning whether this trend is here to stay, or if it’s simply an attempt by businesses to capitalise.

One Reddit user pointed out, “At least it has a prominent 0. All the local POS terminals here seem to be set so they start at 18 per cent and go higher from there. Then you have to go looking for the ‘No Tip’ or ‘Custom amount’ options.”

This comment reflects the growing frustration among consumers who feel pressured to tip, even in situations where it’s not customary or necessary.

Another user recalled a similar experience at a sporting event, where they were chastised for not tipping a machine. These comments further fuel the debate on whether businesses are overstepping by expecting customers to tip when no service is provided.

Interestingly, some speculate that the tipping prompts at self-checkout machines may be the result of software designed for both self-service and staffed terminals. “Probably a software used among various companies, some use it for self-serve, others use it when a person is physically there to help you. They don’t feel the need to change the software for each individual thing it is used for. That would be my best guess,” suggested one Reddit user.

As the discussion continued, one user humorously noted, “Robots need a living wage too.”

For those living or travelling abroad, particularly in countries where tipping is not the norm, it’s best to be aware of these emerging trends and make informed decisions that align with local customs and personal values.