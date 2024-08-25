By Harry Sinclair • Published: 25 Aug 2024 • 12:31 • 2 minutes read

A viral trend has landed Iceland supermarkets in quite the pickle Credit: Shutterstock

Supermarkets in Iceland have been impacted by a viral TikTok trend, leaving its cucumber shelves empty.

A viral TikTok trend circling the Nordic country has caused an unprecedented surge in demand for cucumbers, forcing suppliers to race to keep up.

A viral TikTok trend caused a surge in cucumber demands

The trend began after one influencer shared a salad recipe of grated cucumbers, sesame oil, garlic, rice vinegar and chilli oil, prompting other influencers to join the trend and lead it to virality.

The recipe was so popular that it affected the suppliers, with farmers in the country unable to keep up with the unpredictable demand, according to the Horticulturists’ Sales Company (SFG), Icelands Farmers Association.

Iceland struggles to meet demands after a recipe goes viral on TikTok

SFG’s marketing director, Kristin Linda Sveinsdottir, admitted that currently, farmers in Iceland are not managing to keep up with the drastic demand – but hopes supply will be back to normal “in a week or so” – with one supermarket chain, Hagkaup, said cucumber purchases had more than doubled.

According to Kristin, the recipe had proven to be “really popular” as other ingredients involved were equally selling out.

The viral trend originated in Canada where the “cucumber guy”, Logan Moffitt, shares his unique recipes using the staple ingredient.

Food influencer shares cucumber recipes on TikTok to more than 5.5 million followers

The food influencer has more than 5.5 million followers, sharing cucumber recipes almost every day since July with his go-to phrase of “Sometimes, you just need to eat a whole cucumber.”

The one that caught the attention of users in Iceland uses sesame oil and rice vinegar, yet, despite the online popularity, many experts in Iceland have been clear in their disbelief in the TikToker’s association with the ongoing shortages.

Iceland experts disagree with TikToks influence on cucumber supply issues

Hagkaup told the BBC it is common to experience shortages in Icelandic cucumber at this time of year, questioning the link between demand and the trend, even though it conceded that purchases of cucumber had more than doubled.

The company’s food product manager also stated other ingredients involved in the recipe have “doubled” in his shops, including sesame oil and some spices, however, he also argues the current shortage is not solely due to the TikTok trend.

While Kristin Sceinsdottir did agree the recipe was “really popular”, she also showed scepticism, suggesting other factors caused the shortage, stating some cucumber farmers replace their cucumber plants at this time of year, which are not yet producing large amounts, on top of the return to school causing pressure on supplies.

“Everything is happening at the same time,” Ms Sveinsdóttir added to the conversation, but said the social media trend remained one of the main contributing factors.