Tasting award-winning cheeses

By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Aug 2024 • 15:17 • 1 minute read

Selection of products from Pastor del Valle, Alhaurín. Credit: Pastor del Valle Facebook.

Whether fresh, semi-cured or cured, cheese is one of the Malaga province’s star products, and an excellent accompaniment to Malaga wine.

One of the most celebrated is from the cheesemaker El Pastor del Valle in Alhaurín el Grande, who run guided tours of their little factory where visitors can learn all about the step-by-step processes involved and have a little tasting session at the end.

This tour gives an insight into the homogenisation and pasteurisation process of goat’s milk, the curdling, the cutting and extracting of the whey, pressing, salting, ripening and cutting. A fascinating tour geared towards al ages, families and groups of friends.

Appreciating artisan cheeses

At the most important part of the tour, the tasting, visitors learn all about how to really appreciate artisan cheeses, the ideal temperature, the rind, the touch, small and taste, and how certain fortified wines (from Malaga, of course), combined with the cheeses, can give some wonderful harmonies in flavour.

The price per visit is €15, which includes the tour and a small tasting session at the end. The minimum required for the tour is 5 people, but if you are planning to go with less, it is possible they can add you to a group with others. Bookings can be made by calling 952 490 357, and the factory can be found at Calle Huerta Alta, 3, Alhaurín el Grande. Not recommended travelling without a car in the hot summer months.