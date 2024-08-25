By Letara Draghia • Published: 25 Aug 2024 • 16:50 • 2 minutes read

Football stadium. Credit: Pixabay.

The debate over who holds the title of the greatest football manager of all time is one that never fades, especially among those living in the football-rich nations of Europe.

Football magazine FourFourTwo recently released its ranking of the top 50 football managers in history. The list features iconic names, offering both a trip down memory lane and a platform for debate among football enthusiasts.

Pep Guardiola named “greatest football manager”

Pep Guardiola, the mastermind behind Manchester City’s recent dominance, has secured the top spot. His tactical innovations and ability to consistently win titles with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City have set him apart as the best in the business.

Guardiola’s success at City, including multiple Premier League titles and the club’s first-ever Champions League victory, has solidified his place at the pinnacle of football management.

Jurgen Klopp: the pursuer

Hot on Guardiola’s heels is Jurgen Klopp, who has transformed Liverpool into one of Europe’s most formidable teams. Klopp’s energetic style of play and ability to inspire his players have earned him a devoted following and a second-place ranking on this list. Under his leadership, Liverpool has won the Premier League, Champions League, and numerous other titles, making him one of the most successful managers in the modern era.

Xabi Alonso takes third place

In third place is Xabi Alonso, a name that might surprise some. The former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder has quickly made a name for himself as a manager, earning respect for his strategic acumen and leadership qualities. Alonso’s rapid rise through the managerial ranks has been nothing short of impressive.

The list also highlights the influence of younger managers like Julian Nagelsmann, who ranks tenth. Known for his innovative tactics and adaptability, Nagelsmann represents the future of football management.

From stalwarts like Didier Deschamps, who led France to World Cup glory, to emerging talents such as Roberto De Zerbi, the list features a wide array of managerial talent. Whether it’s the strategic genius of Erik ten Hag or the motivational skills of Ange Postecoglou, each manager on this list has made a significant impact on the game.

The 50 greatest football managers in the world, according to FourFourTwo magazine

50. Christian Streich

49. Roberto Martinez

48. Stefano Pioli

47. Kieran McKenna

46. Frank Schmidt

45. Sergio Conceicao

44. Mauricio Pochettino

43. Gareth Southgate

42. Peter Bosz

41. Luciano Spalletti

40. Tite

39. Ernesto Valverde

38. David Moyes

37. Marco Silva

36. Erik ten Hag

35. Massimiliano Allegri

34. Thomas Frank

33. Roger Schmidt

32. Adi Hütter

31. Eric Roy

30. Ivan Juric

29. Edin Terzic

28. Gary O’Neil

27. Marco Rose

26. Xavi Hernandez

25. Gian Piero Gasperini

24. Andoni Iraola

23. Thiago Motta

22. Vincenzo Italiano

21. Imanol Alguacil

20. Arne Slot

19. Michel

18. Didier Deschamps

17. Ange Postecoglou

16. Ruben Amorim

15. Sebastian Hoeness

14. Thomas Tuchel

13. Abel Ferreira

12. Roberto De Zerbi

11. Eddie Howe

10. Julian Nagelsmann

9. Diego Simeone

8. Luis Enrique

7. Simone Inzaghi

6. Mikel Arteta

5. Unai Emery

4. Carlo Ancelotti

3. Xabi Alonso

2. Jürgen Klopp

1. Pep Guardiola