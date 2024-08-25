By Letara Draghia •
Published: 25 Aug 2024 • 16:50
• 2 minutes read
Football stadium. Credit: Pixabay.
The debate over who holds the title of the greatest football manager of all time is one that never fades, especially among those living in the football-rich nations of Europe.
Football magazine FourFourTwo recently released its ranking of the top 50 football managers in history. The list features iconic names, offering both a trip down memory lane and a platform for debate among football enthusiasts.
Pep Guardiola, the mastermind behind Manchester City’s recent dominance, has secured the top spot. His tactical innovations and ability to consistently win titles with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City have set him apart as the best in the business.
Guardiola’s success at City, including multiple Premier League titles and the club’s first-ever Champions League victory, has solidified his place at the pinnacle of football management.
Hot on Guardiola’s heels is Jurgen Klopp, who has transformed Liverpool into one of Europe’s most formidable teams. Klopp’s energetic style of play and ability to inspire his players have earned him a devoted following and a second-place ranking on this list. Under his leadership, Liverpool has won the Premier League, Champions League, and numerous other titles, making him one of the most successful managers in the modern era.
In third place is Xabi Alonso, a name that might surprise some. The former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder has quickly made a name for himself as a manager, earning respect for his strategic acumen and leadership qualities. Alonso’s rapid rise through the managerial ranks has been nothing short of impressive.
The list also highlights the influence of younger managers like Julian Nagelsmann, who ranks tenth. Known for his innovative tactics and adaptability, Nagelsmann represents the future of football management.
From stalwarts like Didier Deschamps, who led France to World Cup glory, to emerging talents such as Roberto De Zerbi, the list features a wide array of managerial talent. Whether it’s the strategic genius of Erik ten Hag or the motivational skills of Ange Postecoglou, each manager on this list has made a significant impact on the game.
50. Christian Streich
49. Roberto Martinez
48. Stefano Pioli
47. Kieran McKenna
46. Frank Schmidt
45. Sergio Conceicao
44. Mauricio Pochettino
43. Gareth Southgate
42. Peter Bosz
41. Luciano Spalletti
40. Tite
39. Ernesto Valverde
38. David Moyes
37. Marco Silva
36. Erik ten Hag
35. Massimiliano Allegri
34. Thomas Frank
33. Roger Schmidt
32. Adi Hütter
31. Eric Roy
30. Ivan Juric
29. Edin Terzic
28. Gary O’Neil
27. Marco Rose
26. Xavi Hernandez
25. Gian Piero Gasperini
24. Andoni Iraola
23. Thiago Motta
22. Vincenzo Italiano
21. Imanol Alguacil
20. Arne Slot
19. Michel
18. Didier Deschamps
17. Ange Postecoglou
16. Ruben Amorim
15. Sebastian Hoeness
14. Thomas Tuchel
13. Abel Ferreira
12. Roberto De Zerbi
11. Eddie Howe
10. Julian Nagelsmann
9. Diego Simeone
8. Luis Enrique
7. Simone Inzaghi
6. Mikel Arteta
5. Unai Emery
4. Carlo Ancelotti
3. Xabi Alonso
2. Jürgen Klopp
1. Pep Guardiola
