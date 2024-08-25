The ‘Hawaii of Spain’: a destination dupe

By Letara Draghia • Published: 25 Aug 2024 • 22:04 • 1 minute read

Playa de Torimbia. Credit: De Franciaio - Trabajo propio, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.

If you’re longing for a tropical escape without leaving Europe, there’s a hidden gem in Spain that might just be what you’re looking for…

Referred to as the “Hawaii of Spain,” this breathtaking destination is located in the Asturias region, a place so beautiful that some travellers are keen to keep it under wraps.

Recently, The Vacation Twins, a popular travel duo with over 16,000 TikTok followers, shared a captivating video showcasing what they described as the “prettiest beach in Spain.” The video features the stunning Playa de Torimbia, a secluded beach surrounded by lush green hills and clear blue waters.

The scenery is so idyllic that many viewers urged the duo to “gatekeep” the location, fearing it could become overcrowded if too many people discover its beauty.

Green Spain

Playa de Torimbia is just one of many stunning beaches in Asturias, a region known as ‘Green Spain’ due to its temperate and damp climate that nurtures verdant landscapes. This part of Spain is distinct from the sun-soaked southern coasts, offering a cooler, more tranquil environment that’s perfect for nature lovers.

In addition to Playa de Torimbia, the Asturias coast is home to other remarkable beaches, including Playa del Silencio – the Beach of Silence.

Located on the western side of Asturias, Playa del Silencio is another secluded paradise. As described by Asturias.com, “Its name says it all. Playa del Silencio is a silent place where the cliffs close in on themselves, turning the waves of the surroundings into a subtle lullaby. The protective cliffs, scattered islets on the shore, and the special quality and colour of its waters all contribute to its unique charm.”

Asturias offers a peaceful retreat away from the usual tourist spots. Whether you’re seeking a quiet beach to relax on or a scenic location for hiking and exploring, the “Hawaii of Spain” provides a perfect blend of both.

While it’s tempting to share this stunning destination with others, it’s easy to see why some are hoping it remains a well-kept secret.