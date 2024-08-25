Tourist rentals on the rise in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Aug 2024 • 23:54 • 1 minute read

TOURIST housing in La Manga, Cabo de Palos, and nearby golf resorts now dominates the rental market in Murcia, especially around San Javier and Cartagena.

Around 30 per cent of the region’s tourist accommodations are concentrated in these popular coastal areas, driven largely by platforms like Airbnb. This boom in short-term rentals has raised concerns about housing availability, prompting several Spanish regions to impose restrictions. For example, Barcelona plans to ban temporary rentals by 2028, and Madrid recently suspended new rental licenses.

Although Murcia isn’t as heavily impacted as other regions, it has seen a significant rise in tourist apartments, jumping 30 per cent since 2022 to nearly 7,900 units. La Manga and Cabo de Palos are hotspots, with the highest concentration of rentals found around golf resorts. Multi-property managers, who handle multiple properties on platforms like Airbnb, are playing a key role in this growth. Rental prices for full apartments average €65 per night, though factors like local environmental conditions can influence pricing, particularly around popular areas like Mar Menor.

Local residents and housing advocates have expressed concerns that the growth of tourist rentals is affecting long-term housing availability and affordability. The shift towards short-term vacation homes has raised fears of pricing locals out of the market, particularly in coastal communities like La Manga and Cabo de Palos.

Despite these challenges, Murcia’s tourism sector continues to benefit from the increased popularity of short-term rentals, which have become a significant contributor to the local economy. However, as the market grows, the region faces the delicate task of sustaining tourism while protecting its housing market for future generations.

