Tree felled after branch falls in local square

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 25 Aug 2024 • 18:05 • 1 minute read

The felled tree in Plaza Llorenç Villalonga. Photo Credit, Ajuntamiento de Palma.

A tree has been felled in a local square in Palma after a branch fell to the ground, narrowly avoiding causing harm to passersby.

The Department of Infrastructures of Palma City Council made the decision to cut down a tree in Plaza Llorenç Villalonga after a branch snapped off and fell into the street below last Thursday morning. The branch somehow managed to fall without causing any damage to the surrounding area and incredibly, despite Palma being at the height of the tourist season and bustling with both visitors and locals alike, no injury or harm was done to any passerby. For safety reasons and to avoid the risk of further incident, the area surrounding the tree was immediately cordoned off and the tree was felled the same day.

The tree was of type Phitolacca and was one of 21 specimens identified by the local council back in January during a report by the Infrastructures Department as possible hazards to the community. Five trees in particular were identified as possible dangers to pedestrians, vehicles and surrounding buildings and the felling of these trees was proposed. However, work was delayed due to an appeal by an opposing organisation.

In March, the court authorised the felling of the five trees in worst condition, with the remaining 16 trees – classed to be of moderate risk to the community – to be kept under close surveillance by the Department of Infrastructures.

The tree that was felled last Thursday formed one of the 16 trees not considered to be of high risk.