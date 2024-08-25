By Eleanor EWN • Published: 25 Aug 2024 • 21:29 • 1 minute read

Yates celebrates as he crosses the line. Credit: Andrés Eduardo Gutiérrez

Adam Yates beat Richard Carapaz into second while Ben O’Connor held GC’s lead with a brave third in Sunday’s Sierra Nevada mountain showdown.

Adam Yates of UAE Team Emirates claimed a stunning victory on stage 9 of the Vuelta a España, showcasing his exceptional climbing abilities and securing a significant gain in the overall classification.

Despite facing setbacks earlier in the race, including the loss of teammate João Almeida to COVID-19, Yates launched a daring attack on the challenging Sierra Nevada stage. He outpaced his breakaway companions, including David Gaudu and Jay Vine, to secure a solo victory.

Yates’ impressive performance propelled him from 27th to seventh place in the overall standings, while also putting pressure on the race favourites. Richard Carapaz, a former Giro d’Italia champion, finished second on the stage and moved up to third overall.

The stage also saw a battle for the red jersey among the top contenders. Ben O’Connor, while finishing third on the stage, lost ground to Primož Roglič, who had been considered a strong favourite.

Yates’ victory and the shifting dynamics among the top riders have created an exciting and unpredictable race, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the Vuelta a España.

Vuelta a España: Unexpected Twists and Turns

The Vuelta a España continued its thrilling narrative with a dramatic mountain stage in the Sierra Nevada. The race leaders, Ben O’Connor and Primož Roglič, engaged in a fierce battle for supremacy, with O’Connor extending his lead to 3:53.

However, the stage saw significant shifts in the overall standings. Richard Carapaz surged into third place, narrowly edging out Enric Mas, who lost time due to a navigational error. Mikel Landa remained in fifth, while Yates, Gall, and Rodríguez made notable gains.

Antonio Tiberi, the white jersey holder, suffered a setback, failing to finish the stage and dropping out of the top 10. Other riders who lost ground included Lennert Van Eetvelt, Cristian Rodríguez, and Mathias Skjelmose.

With the race nearing its conclusion, the battle for the overall victory remains intense, with multiple riders still in contention. The Vuelta a España promises a thrilling finish as the riders navigate the remaining challenging stages.