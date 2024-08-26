By Anna Akopyan • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 12:03 • 2 minutes read

Gout Gout sprinting Credit: Gout.gout, Instagram

A 16-year-old Australian Gout Gout is set to become the new star of sprinting, breaking record after record as he makes a name for himself.

16-year-old Aussie star´s jaw-dropping performance

A video has gone viral, showing the 16-year-old runner complete a 100m race at the Queensland Athletics Championships in March this year within just 10,29 seconds. Spectators were stunned by his incredible speed; although he spent the first 40 metres in line with the rest of the runners, he suddenly accelerated to the front, as if a “cheat code,” was pressed, as some fans commented.

Social media users were quick to see the one-of-a-kind potential of the young athlete, comparing him to the iconic runner Usain Bolt; “The way he runs and leaves opponents behind him, remind us a legend. Usain Bolt.” Others commented about his previous achievements; “He´s also run a 20,69 200, which is arguably even more impressive. Rapid.”

With such a sensational performance, many highlighted the 16-year-old´s potential of becoming the world´s next champion sprinter; “His name is Gout Gout, remember the name. No way is this kid not gonna be an Olympian one day.”

16-year-old Aussie star´s launch into sprinting

“It feels like this is where I´m meant to be. Running is pretty much my favourite thing to do,” said Gout Gout about competing in the national championships. Born in Australia to Sudanese parents, Gout Gout began sprinting at 14, completing 100m in just 10,57 seconds, despite his early lack of techniques.

His coach Diane Sheppard commented about Gout´s early start; “People are quick to comment saying look how bad his start is, but the kid hasn´t even got full control of his limb length yet.” Within two months of training, Gout Gout was breaking national records.

Last year, he set a new national record for the 200m sprint under-18 at the Australian Junior Athletics Championships in Brisbane; clocking 20,87 seconds, which is less than 0,30 seconds from the Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt´s record at Gout Gout´s age. With such a spectacular performance, sport fans began noticing the sprinting prodigy, who could become the future of the Olympic Games.

“It´s pretty cool because Usain Bolt is arguably the greatest athlete of all time and just being compared to him is a great feeling,” said Gout Gout at the national championship in April. “Obviously I´m Gout Gout so I´m trying to make a name for myself. If I can get to the level he was that would be a great achievement.”

The young runner said about his breakthrough; “It means a lot because I´ve been training so much for this. I was really nervous. The gun went and I was good and I just kept pushing. It´s like you can´t feel any ground contact, it feels like you are floating.”

Gout Gout´s next performance will be as a member of the Australian team at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Lima, Peru on August 27.