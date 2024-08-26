800 pairs fake trainers seized

By Adam Woodward • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 14:12 • 1 minute read

Haul of counterfeit goods seized Credit: Policia Local Mijas, Facebook

Mijas Local Police last week intercepted a van that was said to be ‘driving suspiciously’ in the Mijas area. On routinely checking the driver’s and vehicle’s documentation, the officers proceeded to inspect the contents of the van. Inside they found an enormous haul of boxes of what appeared to be counterfeit fashion wear.

Among the seized merchandise they found 800 pairs of trainers, 300 pairs of sunglasses, as well as boxes full of belts, handbags and wallets, all carrying the logos of famous high-end brands, and all of which were fake.

The products were confiscated and taken to the local police station, while the driver of the van, who has been charged with having committed a crime against intellectual property, continues to be part of criminal investigations being carried out by Mijas Local Police.

Clothing industry loses turnover and jobs

According to a study published earlier this year by the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), ‘the clothing industry loses 12 billion euros annually due to illegal activities, making it the industry most affected by counterfeiting. These activities mainly include the trade in fake products, which not only negatively impacts sales of authentic products, but also causes considerable job losses.’

During the period 2018-2021, ‘the textile industry lost 5.2 percent of its total turnover. The impact on EU member states varies between 10.7 percent (Cyprus) and 3.8 percent (Spain). For Cyprus, this means a loss of €49 million, while for Spain it is €1 billion. The country with the largest loss of turnover is Germany, with almost €3 billion.’ Spain remains in a middle position, although it is far from free of this illegal practice.