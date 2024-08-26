By Adam Woodward • Updated: 26 Aug 2024 • 8:46 • 1 minute read

Guardia Civil in action Credit: bela art - Shutterstock

Moments following the news of a murdered 7-year-old in a small town of the Toledo province, social networks were awash with ‘a Moroccan was to blame’. Shortly after, the real culprit was arrested and was found not to be of foreign origin at all. But the image in the heads of social network users was already planted.

In Andalusia, 9% of the population is foreign, a mix of North African, European and American, mostly. 7% of crimes that are committed in the region are by foreigners. All of the top news stories in recent years that focused on violent crime were stories about offences committed by Spanish-born criminals. But reading the press, coupled with social media, one could be forgiven for thinking there was a link between immigration and crime figures.

Link between crime and immigration ruled out

In 2022, 82,489 crimes were recorded in Andalusia, of which 17% were committed by foreigners. Taking into account that the foreign population in Andalusia is 9% and that in some provinces such as Almería it exceeds 21%, in Malaga almost 17% and in Huelva it exceeds 9.6%, and given that the vast majority of them are of African origin, with a higher percentage of Maghrebians and sub-Saharans than any other origin, the link between immigration and crime is ruled out.

According to a recent paper produced by the Ministry of the Interior, the majority of crimes committed by foreigners, including Europeans, were theft related or drug trafficking, while violent crimes were for the most part were committed by native Spaniards. Juanma Moreno, president of the Junta de Andalusia, responding last week to Vox in the Spanish Parliament, said ‘I will not participate in a witch hunt against immigrants, ever.’