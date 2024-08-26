By Harry Sinclair • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 10:00 • 1 minute read

The two fundraising legends, Clare and Shane, featuring proof of their involvement with King Charles Credit: Castellon de Bédar

Animal lovers from Bedar are organising a special fundraising event in support of PAWS-PATAS.

Clare and Shane, who opened Castellon de Bédar 7 years ago, are organising their third special fundraising event for PAWS-PATAS, offering discounts on their professional services.

Castellon de Bedar is fundraising for a third time for PAWS-PATAS

Clare, a qualified bespoke Goldsmith with over 30 years of experience – who once made a special piece for King Charles in celebration of the 40th year of The Prince’s Trust – will be offering a discount on her service, professionally cleaning your jewellery for €4 instead of €10/15, explaining “There’s more to it than just dipping jewellery into some solution.”

Simultaneously, Shane will be making cakes which can be purchased with tea or coffee for €2.50.

Additionally, there will be special jewellery and PAWS-PATAS merchandise on sale, plus a raffle.

The two have built an incredible reputation, with people travelling from all over the world to stay in their exquisite suite and make their own wedding rings.

Clare and Shane want to emphasise that every cent raised on the day will benefit PAWS-PATAS.

“We already have €150 in the bank from recent costume jewellery sales and we want this to be our biggest fundraising day!” beamed Shane.

Come and join them and their adopted PAWS-PATAS cats, Smudge and Fudge, on Saturday, September 14 from 10 am to 5 pm.

For more information, visit the Castellon de Bedar website or contact them at: +34 642 435 909

PAWS-PATAS

PAWS-PATAS was established 35 years ago and receives no statutory funding. Please donate items to their outlets in Mojácar, Turre and Los Buganvillas. All details regarding volunteering, adopting or fostering kittens, cats, puppies and dogs are on their website: www.paws-patas.org