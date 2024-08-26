By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 10:00
• 1 minute read
The two fundraising legends, Clare and Shane, featuring proof of their involvement with King Charles
Credit: Castellon de Bédar
Animal lovers from Bedar are organising a special fundraising event in support of PAWS-PATAS.
Clare and Shane, who opened Castellon de Bédar 7 years ago, are organising their third special fundraising event for PAWS-PATAS, offering discounts on their professional services.
Clare, a qualified bespoke Goldsmith with over 30 years of experience – who once made a special piece for King Charles in celebration of the 40th year of The Prince’s Trust – will be offering a discount on her service, professionally cleaning your jewellery for €4 instead of €10/15, explaining “There’s more to it than just dipping jewellery into some solution.”
Simultaneously, Shane will be making cakes which can be purchased with tea or coffee for €2.50.
Additionally, there will be special jewellery and PAWS-PATAS merchandise on sale, plus a raffle.
The two have built an incredible reputation, with people travelling from all over the world to stay in their exquisite suite and make their own wedding rings.
Clare and Shane want to emphasise that every cent raised on the day will benefit PAWS-PATAS.
“We already have €150 in the bank from recent costume jewellery sales and we want this to be our biggest fundraising day!” beamed Shane.
Come and join them and their adopted PAWS-PATAS cats, Smudge and Fudge, on Saturday, September 14 from 10 am to 5 pm.
For more information, visit the Castellon de Bedar website or contact them at: +34 642 435 909
PAWS-PATAS was established 35 years ago and receives no statutory funding. Please donate items to their outlets in Mojácar, Turre and Los Buganvillas. All details regarding volunteering, adopting or fostering kittens, cats, puppies and dogs are on their website: www.paws-patas.org
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.