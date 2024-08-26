Axarquía faces severe water strain

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 7:03 • 2 minutes read

Monitoring Water Levels in Axarquia. Image: Facebook/ Isabel Molina

IN the first half of August, the Axarquía region used nearly a hectometre of water from the La Viñuela reservoir. As of August 15, the reservoir holds 26.5 hectometres cubic meters of water, which is just over 16 per cent of its total capacity of 164.37 hectometres cubic meters, according to the latest data from the Junta de Andalucía’s Hydrosur network.

Water Supply Expected to Sustain Axarquía for Another Year Despite Crisis

Despite the severe drought, La Axarquía is expected to have enough water for human consumption for at least another year under current conditions. This is an improvement from mid-August 2023 when the reservoir had only 14 hectometres cubic meters.

Projections Suggest Water Levels May Stabilise by September Before Autumn

To exit the red alert status, the reservoir would need to exceed 41.5 hectometres cubic meters. The situation is now better compared to last year, with the reservoir holding 27.36 hectometres cubic meters on August 1. Current restrictions and water-saving measures are helping manage the water supply. If trends continue, the reservoir is projected to have around 24 hectometres cubic meters by September, ahead of the rainy season.

How You Can Help Conserve Water in Axarquía

As the region continues to face water scarcity, every resident and visitor can play a role in preserving this vital resource. Here are a few simple but impactful ways to reduce water usage:

Monitor Personal Water Use: Be mindful of water consumption during daily activities like showering, washing dishes, or brushing your teeth. Turning off the tap when not in use can save significant amounts of water.

Be mindful of water consumption during daily activities like showering, washing dishes, or brushing your teeth. Turning off the tap when not in use can save significant amounts of water. Fix Leaks Promptly: Even small leaks can waste large amounts of water over time. Regularly check for leaks in your home and repair them as soon as possible.

Even small leaks can waste large amounts of water over time. Regularly check for leaks in your home and repair them as soon as possible. Install Water-Saving Devices: Consider installing water-efficient showerheads, toilets, and faucets, which can reduce your water usage without sacrificing performance.

Consider installing water-efficient showerheads, toilets, and faucets, which can reduce your water usage without sacrificing performance. Limit Lawn and Garden Watering: If you have a garden, use drought-resistant plants that require less water, and consider using a drip irrigation system to target water directly to the roots. Watering in the early morning or late evening reduces evaporation.

If you have a garden, use drought-resistant plants that require less water, and consider using a drip irrigation system to target water directly to the roots. Watering in the early morning or late evening reduces evaporation. Reuse Water Where Possible: Use leftover water from washing vegetables or cooking to water plants, or collect rainwater for gardening purposes.

Preparing for the Future

While current measures are expected to keep water levels sustainable for the next year, long-term solutions will depend on both weather patterns and ongoing conservation efforts. The community is encouraged to continue following guidelines issued by the local government, which include:

Staying Updated: Regularly check for updates on water restrictions and drought-related news from local authorities, as they may change based on the situation at La Viñuela .

Regularly check for updates on water restrictions and drought-related news from local authorities, as they may change based on the situation at . Engaging in Public Initiatives: Participate in local water-saving initiatives and community programs aimed at raising awareness about the importance of conservation.

Participate in local water-saving initiatives and community programs aimed at raising awareness about the importance of conservation. Supporting Infrastructure Improvements: Advocate for and support infrastructure projects that improve water management, such as enhancing reservoir capacity, improving pipeline efficiency, and expanding water recycling programs.

By working together and adopting water-conscious habits, the people of Axarquía can help ensure a more sustainable future for the region.

