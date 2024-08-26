Axarquía faces severe water strain

By Catherine McGeer •
Monitoring Water Levels in Axarquia.
IN the first half of August, the Axarquía region used nearly a hectometre of water from the La Viñuela reservoir. As of August 15, the reservoir holds 26.5 hectometres cubic meters of water, which is just over 16 per cent of its total capacity of 164.37 hectometres cubic meters, according to the latest data from the Junta de Andalucía’s Hydrosur network.
Despite the severe drought, La Axarquía is expected to have enough water for human consumption for at least another year under current conditions. This is an improvement from mid-August 2023 when the reservoir had only 14 hectometres cubic meters.
To exit the red alert status, the reservoir would need to exceed 41.5 hectometres cubic meters. The situation is now better compared to last year, with the reservoir holding 27.36 hectometres cubic meters on August 1. Current restrictions and water-saving measures are helping manage the water supply. If trends continue, the reservoir is projected to have around 24 hectometres cubic meters by September, ahead of the rainy season.
As the region continues to face water scarcity, every resident and visitor can play a role in preserving this vital resource. Here are a few simple but impactful ways to reduce water usage:
While current measures are expected to keep water levels sustainable for the next year, long-term solutions will depend on both weather patterns and ongoing conservation efforts. The community is encouraged to continue following guidelines issued by the local government, which include:
By working together and adopting water-conscious habits, the people of Axarquía can help ensure a more sustainable future for the region.
