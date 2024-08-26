Balloons brighten up the Mallorca sky

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
Published: 26 Aug 2024
• 1 minute read
A hot air balloon silhouetted against a cloudy sky, EWN
The event, to be held in Capdepera in collaboration with Illes Balears Ballooning, will run from October 23 to 27 and will include more than 20 balloons and pilots from across the world.
The event promises a spectacular display as the globes decorate the sky during the day, and dazzle the night with a multicoloured kaleidoscope of light. Set to the backdrop of the beautiful Capdepera landscape, the pilots themselves will enjoy views of the mountains, countryside and sea.
Anyone finding their interest piqued by the upcoming hot air balloon festival and wanting to try out the experience themselves beforehand can get a feel for the event by booking a balloon excursion with a local balloon ride tour agency. IB Ballooning offers excursions from their Capdepera base, whilst Globus Mallorca Balloons, on the outskirts of Manacor, offers tours concentrated more towards the centre of the island. The Globus balloons can be regularly spotted on the horizon at dawn from country towns such as Montuïri, silhouetted against a sky of clouds or a colourful sunrise.
Originally from the U.K., Donna Bradley-Brown first moved to Mallorca in 2002. She immediately fell in love with the island and knew it was destined to be her home. Donna is particularly passionate about animals, art and the environment. If you have a news story she would love to hear from you at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
[Photo Credit @caroixyz]
