Balloons brighten up the Mallorca sky

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 20:33 • 1 minute read

A hot air balloon silhouetted against a cloudy sky, EWN

Mallorca is due to hold its very first International Balloon Festival this coming October.

The event, to be held in Capdepera in collaboration with Illes Balears Ballooning, will run from October 23 to 27 and will include more than 20 balloons and pilots from across the world.

The event promises a spectacular display as the globes decorate the sky during the day, and dazzle the night with a multicoloured kaleidoscope of light. Set to the backdrop of the beautiful Capdepera landscape, the pilots themselves will enjoy views of the mountains, countryside and sea.

Hot air balloons often brighten up the sky over Mallorca

Anyone finding their interest piqued by the upcoming hot air balloon festival and wanting to try out the experience themselves beforehand can get a feel for the event by booking a balloon excursion with a local balloon ride tour agency. IB Ballooning offers excursions from their Capdepera base, whilst Globus Mallorca Balloons, on the outskirts of Manacor, offers tours concentrated more towards the centre of the island. The Globus balloons can be regularly spotted on the horizon at dawn from country towns such as Montuïri, silhouetted against a sky of clouds or a colourful sunrise.