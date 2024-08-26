Cala Lions Autumn Bazaar

By Adam Woodward • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 12:48 • 1 minute read

Dancing against diabetes in La Cala de Mijas. Credit; La Cala de Mijas Lions

La Cala de Mijas Lions Diabetic Support Group is holding its Autumn Bazaar Saturday, September 7 from 11am to 3.30pm, Cal Mijas.

The Bazaar can be found at terraces alongside Snack Attack and Bar Tuta, La Cala Jardines Botanico in La Cala de Mijas with music, stalls, good food, raffles and all the fun of the Fair. Lunch with quiz tickets are €10 and available from the Lions shop or Bar Tuta.

Also, the Lions Diabetic Support Group are gearing up for their biggest event of the year, the 6th World Diabetes Awareness Marathon and Market on November 3, and they are looking for supporters. They need sponsors, teams, and anyone who would like to help on the day in November.

Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group working throughout summer

The La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group has been working throughout the summer with several enquiries through their Helpline and have continued with their nurses and the diabetes awareness programme with random glucose testing around the Mijas area. They have also offered a hospital bed, home nursing and translation services during the summer period.

Countless products on multiple stalls

What better way to celebrate the arrival of the new season than with our Autumn Bazaar? Many of the goods on display will not be found in the high street. Resin items from key fobs and jewellery to enormous lamps and clocks which can take up to 40 hours to produce; handmade candles, mugs, toys, fashion, preserves and chutneys, plants, china and glass, honey products, gift items, handbags, physiotherapy items, jewellery, magnetic objects, wooden handmade kitchen and gift items, CBD Oil, and much more including.

For Heaven’s Cakes! will be there and the Boys from ACE will be on parade too, so, if you would like to bring along some animal food for the ACE Rescue Centre then that will be gratefully received. For more information, message Anne on 607879450.