Capitan Bombay, Bonnet Fuengirola

Capitan Bombay all together. Credit: Capitan Bombay

An energetic, lively, uproariously hilarious, and delightfully enjoyable evening performed by Capitán Bombay at Bonnet in Fuengirola on Saturday, August 31.

Describing Capitán Bombay is pretty challenging as they blend Punk, Cumbia, James Brown Funk, Psychedelia, and Rap, making them impossible to categorise. A cacophony of styles and rhythms and plenty of fun. Capitan Bombay are touring Andalusia and making a stop at the Bonnet to belt out their typical mayhem.

Capitán Bombay, multi-instrumentalist and talent

Captain Bombay released their debut album ‘Mis Monstruos Favoritos’ in 2017, standing out not only for Breccia’s booming voice, but also for his prowess with multiple instruments. Influences from Latin America, the Mediterranean, and the United States intertwine in their music, offering a rich palette of sounds that enrich each performance.

Their songs cover perplexing themes like Noctámbulas, which features a vampire and an astronaut, or The Funky Wall, a blend of Pink Floyd and Charly García. The sole assurance is an evening of lively chaotic enjoyment. A performance that is both a feast for the ears and a spectacle for the eyes. The Capitán Bombay concert is free to enter and begins at 11.30pm on Saturday, August 31 at Bonnet, Puerto Deportivo de Fuengirola.