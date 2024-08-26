Costa Calida events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 20:36 • 4 minutes read

Classic Car Fiesta Image: Shutterstock/ topseller

Vintage Car Fundraiser

ATTENTION classic car enthusiasts! Alhama de Murcia is gearing up for the XV Classic Car Gathering on Saturday, September 21, at the Nueva Espuña fairgrounds. This popular event, a staple for motor fans in the region, promises a fun-filled day for the whole family.

The town’s festivities chief, Daniel Ruano, along with Juan González, president of the Club Motors Classic Alhama de Murcia, and club secretary Isabel García, have organised a packed schedule. Expect activities like a ribbon race, live music, and a chance to explore a rolling museum of vintage vehicles.

A highlight this year is the ‘zero vehicle zero registration’ initiative, aimed at raising funds for the 22q Syndrome Association. All funds from these registrations will go to this charitable cause.

Don’t miss out on this chance to indulge in your love for classic cars and support a worthy cause. See you there!

Moors & Christians in Murcia

GET ready for an unforgettable experience at the Fiestas de Moros y Cristianos (Moors and Christians Festival) in Murcia, which runs from September 3 to 16, and it’s packed with exciting events.

The fun begins on September 3 with the release of the festival magazine at noon. On September 4, from 5 to 9 pm, join the ‘Festive Blood Drive’ at the Federation of Moors and Christians headquarters. On September 6, enjoy a Medieval Dinner at Casón de la Vega starting at 9 pm.

September 9 is a highlight with a festive parade at 8:15 pm, followed by the official opening ceremony at the Romea Theatre at 9 pm. The evening continues with a lively parade at 10 pm and the opening of the Medieval Camp at 10:30 pm. The next day, September 11, features a drawing contest, medieval crafts for kids, and chess games throughout the day.

September 12 offers a children’s parade at 7 pm. The Grand Parade on September 14 starts at 8 pm, leading to an evening full of festivities.

September 15 includes flower offerings and a reenactment of the city’s founding story will take place at 9 pm. The festival concludes on September 16 with another parade at 8:30 pm and a massive gazpacho feast at 4:30 am.

With its rich traditions and vibrant activities, the Feria de Murcia promises to be an exciting event for both locals and visitors.

Cabeytu Brothers Live in Aguilas

ON Wednesday, September 11, the renowned Cabeytu Brothers, one of Benidorm’s top musical acts, will be performing for one night only at the Hotel Senator Aguilas. Known for their sell-out international tours, the Cabeytu Brothers rarely perform locally, making this a unique opportunity for attendees to enjoy their fast-paced and dynamic show in a luxurious setting.

This special event is being organised by Helping Hands/Manos que Ayudan, a small charity dedicated to supporting both animals and people in need. With a significant workload, the organisation relies on fundraisers like this to sustain its operations. The performance at Hotel Senator Aguilas, which boasts its own marina and spa, aims to raise much-needed funds while offering attendees high-quality entertainment.

Tickets for the event are priced at €22, with an optional pre-show buffet available for €18 (pre-order required). To book tickets or for further information, interested parties can contact 634 456 701.

Cartagena Jazz Festival

THE 43rd annual Cartagena Jazz Festival is gearing up to be bigger than ever. Running from October 10 to November 17, the festival has announced a stellar lineup, including Salvador Sobral, Pat Metheny, Chief Adjuah, Robben Ford, Kronos Quartet, GoGo Penguin, and many more. This year, the festival expands with 21 concerts, up from 15 last year, thanks to increased funding from the Cartagena City Council, which has allocated €200,000, and contributions from the regional and national government.

Concerts will take place in venues like El Batel Auditorium, featuring artists such as Pat Metheny, Theo Croker, and Yerai Cortés. In addition, El Batel’s terrace will host shows from Gilipojazz, Guadalupe Plata, and O Sister! on the festival’s Sundays. Tickets, including a special pass for nine key concerts, are now on sale.

The complete program will be revealed in mid-September, with concerts also planned for Mr. Witt, Puertas de Murcia, and the Ramón Alonso Luzzy Cultural Center. The festival promises a diverse celebration of jazz, blending innovation and tradition, and offering something for every jazz lover.

Los Alcazares Tapas Route

THE Los Alcázares Town Hall is gearing up for a delicious celebration of food and drinks. From September 19 to 29, the town will host its annual Tapas and Cocktail Route. This event invites locals, visitors, and tourists to enjoy a fantastic variety of tapas and cocktails across the town.

The Economic Promotion Department of Los Alcázares has opened registration for local establishments interested in joining the festivities. To be part of the route, restaurateurs should send an email to concejaliacomercio@gmail.com.

Additionally, the Tapas Route is part of the ‘Gastromar’ experiences, which will take place in Los Alcázares on October 18, 19, and 20. This culinary event will serve as a delightful appetizer for the larger gastronomic fair. So mark the dates and get ready to savour some great food and drinks in Los Alcázares!

