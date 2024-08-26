Coy River Beach in Lorca gets a makeover

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 13:13 • 2 minutes read

Coy River Beach in LorcaUpgrades Enhance Image: Lorca City Hall

THE Coy River Beach in the Lorca area has become a top summer attraction for locals and visitors. This pretty spot, popular especially on weekends, offers a relaxing escape in nature.

Upgraded Facilities Make Coy River Beach a Summer Favourite

In response to growing popularity, the local government has introduced several upgrades to enhance the beach experience. New public restrooms have been installed, along with additional picnic tables, benches, and repaired umbrellas. Improvements also include updated irrigation for green areas, a refurbished bridge, and overall cleanup.

New Amenities Improve Visitor Experience

To further ensure safety and comfort, a lifeguard service operates from 1 to 7 pm daily until August 31. Additionally, new security personnel are on site to manage visitor numbers and prevent overcrowding and disruptive behaviour.

Councillor Urges Respectful Use of Coy River Beach

María del Carmen Menduiña, the local councillor, stated the need for respectful use of public spaces. She encouraged visitors to follow basic rules, such as not starting fires or littering, to help keep Coy’s River Beach in Lorca a clean and enjoyable destination for everyone.

Rivers, Lakes and Natural Pools in the Murcia Region

Explore more of Murcia’s natural water spots, where rivers, lakes, and natural pools offer refreshing escapes from the heat.

Embalse de La Cierva

Embalse de La Cierva: A Picturesque Lake for Water Sports and Relaxation

This reservoir near the town of Bullas is popular for kayaking and paddleboarding, as well as for its scenic surroundings. It’s a great spot for a peaceful day out in nature.

El Charco del Zorro

El Charco del Zorro: For Swimming and Relaxation

Located near the town of Caravaca de la Cruz, this natural pool is surrounded by lush vegetation, providing a perfect setting for a refreshing swim and relaxation.

El Salto de Usero

El Salto de Usero is another beautiful natural pool and waterfall near the town of Bullas in the Murcia region

Safety Tips for Bathing in Natural Water Areas

Check Water Quality: Before entering, ensure the water is clean and safe for swimming. Avoid bathing if the water is murky or if there are warning signs about contamination. Know the Depth: Be aware of the water depth and any hidden hazards such as rocks or sudden drop-offs. Always enter the water slowly to gauge its depth. Supervise Children: Always keep a close watch on children. Ensure they are within arm’s reach and understand the dangers of natural water bodies. Avoid Diving: Never dive into unfamiliar waters. Depth and underwater conditions can be unpredictable, leading to injury. Swim with a Buddy: It’s safer to swim with a companion rather than alone. In case of an emergency, having someone nearby can make a difference. Respect Wildlife: Be cautious around wildlife and plants. Some species might be dangerous or cause allergic reactions. Follow Local Guidelines: Adhere to any posted rules and regulations specific to the area. Local authorities often provide valuable safety information. Wear Proper Footwear: Use water shoes or sandals to protect your feet from sharp objects, rocks, or potential infections. Stay Hydrated and Rested: Drink plenty of water and take breaks to avoid exhaustion and dehydration, especially on hot days. Be Mindful of Weather Conditions: Check the weather forecast before heading out. Avoid swimming during thunderstorms or heavy rain. Plan Your Exit: Before entering, identify a clear and safe exit point from the natural pool area. Sometimes getting out can be more challenging than getting in, so ensure you can climb out safely or find a suitable spot for an easy exit.

For more Costa Calida news, events and activities click here