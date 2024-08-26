Coy River Beach in Lorca gets a makeover

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 26 Aug 2024
Coy River Beach in LorcaUpgrades Enhance
Image: Lorca City Hall
THE Coy River Beach in the Lorca area has become a top summer attraction for locals and visitors. This pretty spot, popular especially on weekends, offers a relaxing escape in nature.
In response to growing popularity, the local government has introduced several upgrades to enhance the beach experience. New public restrooms have been installed, along with additional picnic tables, benches, and repaired umbrellas. Improvements also include updated irrigation for green areas, a refurbished bridge, and overall cleanup.
To further ensure safety and comfort, a lifeguard service operates from 1 to 7 pm daily until August 31. Additionally, new security personnel are on site to manage visitor numbers and prevent overcrowding and disruptive behaviour.
María del Carmen Menduiña, the local councillor, stated the need for respectful use of public spaces. She encouraged visitors to follow basic rules, such as not starting fires or littering, to help keep Coy’s River Beach in Lorca a clean and enjoyable destination for everyone.
