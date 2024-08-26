Hail hits the province of Almeria

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 17:42 • 1 minute read

Hail has hit the province of Almeria Credit: Shutterstock

A fearful forecast from the State Meteorological Agency for the province of Almeria has come true.

The AEMET warned Almeria province of heavy rainfall and grey skies on Sunday afternoon, specifically in the regions of Los Velez, Almanzora, Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas.

Just as predicted clouds overcast the sky and rain fell on parts of the province, but one municipality took the brunt of the storm; Maria, in the Los Velez region.

A downpour of hail hit the towns of Maria, surprising its residents with a drowning storm that left almost 7 litres per square metre of rain and hail, with balls the size of the palm of a hand.

Cañada de Canepla, in the Maria municipality, saw the majority of the hailstorms and 6.9 litres per square metre, with the entire region seeing similar skies.

Velez-Blanco received 5.4 litres per square metre, while Chirivel had 3.2 litres of rainfall per square metre.

Other parts of the region also saw slight rainfall, including Abrucena and Seron, with 2.3 millimetres of rain per square metre, and Velez-Rubio with 1.7 millimetres.

Following the hail, the forecast for this Monday is cloudy skies on the coast, according to AEMET, without ruling out occasional drizzle during the first half of the day, but opening up in the afternoon.

In the rest of the province expect slightly cloudy skies, with daytime cloudiness in the mountains of the eastern interior, where showers occasionally accompanied by storms are not ruled out.

On a brighter note, temperatures will begin falling, with local minimums remaining unchanged.

