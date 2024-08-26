How to get free travel on local trains

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 18:57
• 1 minute read
Get free travel from Renfe app
Credit: Renfe.com
RENFE, the national train company, is extending its ‘abono’ scheme in which frequent travellers can, potentially, travel for free on local trains. Here’s what you have to do:
You can either download the Renfe app from the regular app suppliers, or visit the ticket office at your local station. Although, Maria Zambrano in Malaga has more customer service staff. The phone app is more convenient as it will generate a QR code that you can use as a ticket.
You will need to provide a copy of your ID as well as other details in order to register. They ask for a €10 deposit, but, if you complete 16 journeys by train between September 11 and December 31, that amount will be refunded. If you pay by card, the refund will be automatic. If in cash, then you will need to fill out and submit a form to get the cash back.
The concept behind the scene is to encourage commuters to use more public transport and leave the car at home, and for that reason, the Cercanías version in Malaga won’t work on the Cercanias version in Madrid, for example. The above scheme came in in 2023, and the government decided to renew the concept for this year too.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.