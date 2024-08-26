How to get free travel on local trains

By Adam Woodward • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 18:57 • 1 minute read

Get free travel from Renfe app Credit: Renfe.com

RENFE, the national train company, is extending its ‘abono’ scheme in which frequent travellers can, potentially, travel for free on local trains. Here’s what you have to do:

You can either download the Renfe app from the regular app suppliers, or visit the ticket office at your local station. Although, Maria Zambrano in Malaga has more customer service staff. The phone app is more convenient as it will generate a QR code that you can use as a ticket.

At the end of the 4 months, the money is refunded to you

You will need to provide a copy of your ID as well as other details in order to register. They ask for a €10 deposit, but, if you complete 16 journeys by train between September 11 and December 31, that amount will be refunded. If you pay by card, the refund will be automatic. If in cash, then you will need to fill out and submit a form to get the cash back.

The concept behind the scene is to encourage commuters to use more public transport and leave the car at home, and for that reason, the Cercanías version in Malaga won’t work on the Cercanias version in Madrid, for example. The above scheme came in in 2023, and the government decided to renew the concept for this year too.