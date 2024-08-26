By Anna Akopyan • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 19:15 • 2 minutes read

Fire in Dagenham, London Credit: LondonFire, X

Two building blocks in East London, Dagenham and Blackwall were set ablaze for unknown causes, evacuating more than 100 people from two incidents within hours of each other.

London on fire in Dagenham

More than 100 people were evacuated as 225 firefighters battled a huge blaze in a residential building block in Dagenham, east London on Freshwater Road. The LFB (London Fire Brigade) stated that the first emergency call was placed at 2.44am on Monday, August 26, after which crews from Dagenham, Ilford, Romford, Barking, and surrounding fire stations rushed to the scene.

The LFB stated that parts of the scaffolding near the building, as well as the ground floor and the roof, were on fire but the cause of the fire has not yet been established. LFB commissioner Andy Roe noted, however, that “the building has a number of fire safety issues known to the London Fire Brigade.”

London Ambulance Service spokesperson said; “We treated four patients at the scene and took two of them to a hospital.” One resident said to the Press that he was woken up in the early hours by a neighbour waking up everyone on her floor by banging on doors and warning about the fire. He said he saw “explosive” flames but was relieved to get out safely.

A rest centre has been set up for residents, as the local home secretary Margaret Mullane thanked firefighters and emergency workers for their “bravery and swift response,” saying that the “terrible scenes” resulted in “minimal” injuries due to their quick response. At the scene, drones were deployed to help control the blaze, along with 64- and 32-metre turntable ladders used as vantage points to cease the flames with water.

Margaret Mullane said on X; “I will be visiting the rescue centre today to see what help and support I can offer the residents and businesses who have lost everything.”

London on fire in Blackwall

Just hours after the fire in Dagenham, another emergency call was placed to the London Fire Brigade at 1.28pm about a fire of a residential building block in Blackwall, at New Providence Wharf estate. At least 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines arrived at the scene as witnesses reported collapsing glass and cladding from the building.

Black smoke was seen flaming from the 25th floor of the New Providence Wharf estate near Canary Wharf. “The fire is producing a large amount of smoke. Those in the local area are advised to keep windows and doors closed and avoid Biscayne Avenue if possible,” said a spokesperson for the fire service.

It is not yet clear whether there have been any injuries and like the fire in Dagenham, the LFB stated; “The cause of the fire is not known at this time.”