Lorca sets new hotel occupancy record

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 18:18 • 1 minute read

August Brings Record Bookings Image: Shutterstock/ Marc Venema

LORCA has achieved a new milestone in tourism, reaching an 87 per cent hotel occupancy rate in the first half of August. This figure, released by the Region’s Institute of Tourism (Itrem) and the local council, marks a seven-point increase compared to the same period last year.

Local officials view this increase positively, noting that it reflects the strength of Lorca’s tourism, cultural, and gastronomic offerings. Historically, summer tourists tend to favour coastal destinations, making this record particularly impressive.

Lorca City offers 859 tourist accommodation spots across 53 establishments. Of these, 481 are hotel and B&B rooms. Specifically, the Parador National Hotel provides 150 of these rooms, while 267 are in other hotels and 64 are in B&Bs. Lorca hosts three four-star hotels, including the Parador, alongside a one-star and a two-star B&Bs.

Additionally, non-hotel options include three municipal hostels with a total of 122 beds, a newly opened hostel with 50 beds, and various rural houses and apartments.

As you explore Lorca, don’t miss these notable attractions:

Lorca Castle : Dominating the city skyline, this historic fortress offers panoramic views and a glimpse into Lorca ’s rich past.

: Dominating the city skyline, this historic fortress offers panoramic views and a glimpse into ’s rich past. The Collegiate Church of San Patricio : An impressive example of baroque architecture, this church is renowned for its stunning interior and historic significance.

: An impressive example of baroque architecture, this church is renowned for its stunning interior and historic significance. Lorca’s Medieval Walls : Walk along these ancient fortifications to experience the city’s historical defenses.

: Walk along these ancient fortifications to experience the city’s historical defenses. The Lorca Museum : Featuring a diverse collection of archaeological finds and local art, this museum provides insight into the region’s cultural heritage.

: Featuring a diverse collection of archaeological finds and local art, this museum provides insight into the region’s cultural heritage. Plaza de España: A lively square surrounded by charming cafes and shops, perfect for enjoying the local atmosphere.

Lorca’s rich history, cultural vibrancy, and welcoming atmosphere make it an ideal destination for travelers looking to explore beyond the usual summer hotspots.

