Luxury car crash, Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 16:15 • 1 minute read

Ferrari tries off-roading, Marbella. Credit: Fuengirolasequeja, Instagram.

A Ferrari collided with a guardrail on the A-7 in Marbella, near to the Vincci Hotel becoming stuck and impossible to shift.

More notably, it was a red Ferrari that overturned on the guardrail, but thankfully there were no injuries, and no other vehicles were involved in the accident according to sources from the emergency services.

The accident happened at 8.45pm on Sunday, August 25, on the A-7 motorway near Marbella, in the direction of Malaga, when the Italian sports car left the road and mounted the guardrail. The red luxury Ferrari Spyder vehicle was seen stuck at the side of the road at km 1033 of the A-7. Several calls were made to the emergency services alerting them to traffic accident that had caused a person to become trapped inside. The Guardia Civil and medical teams rushed to the scene immediately.

Notorious A7, nemesis of sports cars

When the officers arrived at the place of the stranded car, they were able to verify that there was no one trapped inside the vehicle and that the driver did not need to be taken to an ambulance. It is not known whether the vehicle is still hanging off the edge of the guardrail.

The same stretch of the A7 just outside Marbella is notorious for high-performance car scrapes. In 2019, a Porsche Panamera rolled over blocking the road for several hours. Only light injuries were sustained by the car’s occupants. In 2021, a €400,000 Lamborghini Aventador burst into flames on the same road causing serious jams. Again, luckily no one was hurt.