Motorcycles tour Mallorca by night

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 18:59 • 1 minute read

Motorbike Festival Notice. Facebook, Ajuntament de Son Servera

Motorcycles are set to tour Mallorca by moonlight, as the International Night Tour returns to the island for the 44th time.

On Saturday September 7 the 44th edition of the International Night Tour in Mallorca arrives in Son Servera as part of the very first Motorcycle Festival Serverina.

The night tour has long been an important event in the Motorcycle Calendar and returns to the town thanks to the management of server Rafa Amengual and collaboration with the Club Media Milla Son Servera.

This year the International Night Tour in Mallorca will be stopping in the town square of Son Servera to enjoy dinner in the local bars, accompanied by music and animation from Feme Events. There will be an exhibition of motorbikes in the premises of Fina Frontera, organised by the new motorcycle festival, and another exhibition of old motorcycles in the spectacular Iglesia Nueva, which in itself is worth a visit for the beautiful architecture, and is especially stunning due to it being open to the sky.

The motorcycle parade will begin in the Parc de la Mar in Palma at 18:30 and will pass through various locations including Santanyi and Porto Cristo en route, arriving in Son Servera between 21:00 and 22:30.

Further details of the event can be found on the Ajuntament de Son Servera Facebook page, with the local government emphasising that the municipality welcomes Mototourism and its enthusiasts whole heartedly.