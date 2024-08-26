By Anna Akopyan • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 13:16 • 2 minutes read

Sarah Storey Paralympic champion Credit: Sarah Storey, Facebook

“I want my children to remember me competing in the Paralympics,” said Sarah Storey about her return to the Games, rigorous to score yet another gold medal and most of all, make her children proud.

Sarah Storey Paralympics past

Today, Storey is the most awarded British Paralympian of all time, holding 28 medals, including 17 golds in swimming and cycling; more than any Paralympian has ever won.

The 46-year-old star made her start at the Barcelona Paralympics in 1992, becoming the first Paralympian to score gold while still being a teenager. Since then, she has never had a miss at the Games, no matter the difficulties that life brought her.

In light of the Covid-19 crisis in 2022, Storey competed in the Tokyo Paralympics without the thrill of having a live audience and in the same year, suffered a severe injury, after a crash at a World Cup race left her with broken ribs, a partially punctured lung and a concussion. The injury forced Storey to miss the 2022 World Championships and made her unsure whether she would recover for the Paris 2024 Games.

“The recovery was a lot longer than I anticipated, it wasn´t until the beginning of this year that I started to see improvements in power,” said Storey in a recent interview. She confessed; “Nearly two years later, my body has finally started to recover after having such a horrendous time at the end of 2022 – there was one point where I wondered if age had caught up with me…”

Sarah Storey Paralympics future

Despite the drawbacks, the champion Paralympian is making a strong comeback to the Games, competing in the road race and time trial, amongst rivals who grew up watching her historic triumphs. Storey already holds 12 gold medals in two-wheeled cycling; winning this year would make her the fourth-most successful Paralympian, after swimmers Trischa Zorn and Beatrice Hess and winter Paralympian Ragnhild Myklebust.

Storey is considered a victor in these cycling categories, having earned her 17th Paralympic gold in Tokyo in road race and having won gold at every Games in time trial since Beijing Games 2008. Not only yearning for another medal but also ecstatic to face a live audience again, Storey shared that she most of all, looks forward to her children watching her compete in Paris.

“The chance to have a normal Games with supporters, fans, children on the roadside, the chance to experience that atmosphere, was too good to turn down.” Her two children, 10-year-old Louisa and six-year-old Charlie will get to watch Storey as she will undoubtedly make them proud. “Charlie has never experienced a Games – hopefully he and Louisa will remember this.”

By the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles, Storey will turn 50 but her commitment to breaking world records remains strong; “I´ve never gone into any Games thinking it is my last one, I am focusing on what is needed and the decisions come later.”