Proyecto Gato Almanzora: Fighting for felines

Proyecto Gato Almanzora is calling for more volunteers Credit: Shutterstock

A group dedicated to the protection of cats is looking for more cat lovers to volunteer and get on board.

Proyecto Gato Almanzora is a cat-dedicated, active group of multinational people based in the Almanzora Valley.

The group of volunteers are “fairly small, but growing,” according to the organisation, and is looking to “get more cat lovers on board”. Keen cat lovers can follow the group on Facebook and contact them there to sign up as a volunteer.

Proyecto Gato has just been approved for charity status by the Andalucian Government, now awaiting the documents necessary so they can obtain their CIF number, allowing them to fundraise.

The Almanzoran group primarily focuses on Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR), following the law passed in 2023, coming into force at the end of September last year.

Trap-Neuter-Return is the humane and effective approach for stray and feral cats, with studies showing it improves the lives of feral cats and their relationships with the people living near them; decreasing the size of colonies.

Proyecto Gato’s trained volunteers humanely trap the strays and take them to the vet to be neutered and returned to their colonies.

“We focus on the TNR of colony cats as we believe by controlling the population, we are also assisting in the health and welfare of the cat colonies,” states the organisers.

Proyecto Gato Almanzora campaign for Town Halls to take responsibility

The head of the group, Celina, has been campaigning for the last 18 months for the Town Halls of the local area to realise their responsibilities as regards the new law.

According to the group, Partaloa Town Hall was the first to oblige and have volunteers who have identified and registered the colonies in their area, successfully carrying out the TNR practice for over a year, neutering more than 60 cats in this time.

Other Town Halls have now also begun to utilise TNR, as explained by Proyecto Gato, “so in our locality the health of the colonies should slowly, but surely, improve,” adding that “Celina goes out to assist with training and advice.”

Each colony has authorised caretakers who ensure that the cats are fed and monitored.

“These dedicated, unsung heroes are the backbone of the programme as without them, the cats would not survive as well as they do,” praises one spokesperson for the group, sadly adding that, “Unfortunately not everyone is supportive of the cats, but from last year, the law is in place to protect them.”

Proyecto Gato Almanzora currently work closely with Kitty’s Claws, the only charity shop in the area dedicated towards cat welfare, so far collaborating with the cat charity to neuter cats in the Albox and Oria area; “They have also very generously donated cat food and will take in donations to pass to us for our colonies,” states Proyecto Gato.

The Almanzora cat advocates will also be working closely with the new vet practice in Albox, Fauna Vet, which will be opening in September and will be used by Proyecto Gato to neuter their colony cats and give advice on the health and welfare of cats.

