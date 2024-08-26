By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 26 Aug 2024 • 16:59 • 1 minute read

Drinking ale at a bar Credit: Pavel Danilyuk, Pexels

A pub-goes in the UK was left confused after spotting a poster in a local bar, that offered “poxy” incentives for drinking 100, 300 and 500 pints of ale, with questionable prizes.

Sharing a photo of the poster in the local pub, the man said on social media; “Surely this isn’t a club anybody should join?” The poster showed an offer of a “membership” to three clubs, stating; “Club 100, 300, and 500. Sign up to the club. Purchase 100/300/500 pints of guest ale. Claim your prize!”

The “ultimate prize” for sinking 500 pints was a black fleece shirt, emblazoned with “500 Club” and the bar´s logo, while drinking 300 pints granted a brown polo shirt and 100 a navy polo shirt with the logo. “I wouldn’t want to know when I’d got to 50 pints, let alone 300! And you only get a poxy polo shirt,” said the man, baffled.

Social media users responded, equally unimpressed with the incentives; “One thing I absolutely don’t want to have a record of is how many drinks I’ve had at the same pub,” one person explained. Many others found the idea of returning to the same bar taunting; “It’s the same pub bit that would make it depressing. I’ve lived in a few different countries, and returning home after a few years and seeing the same people in the same pub whining about the same things always got me down a bit.”

What may have seemed like a clever way to build a community of consumers and make more profit, proved a questionable incentive with prizes that don´t seem to be worth the excessive amount of pints.