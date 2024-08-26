 Bar´s “poxy” boost to drink 500 pints of ale « Euro Weekly News
Trending:

Pub-goer alarmed at a bar´s boost to drink 500 pints of ale for questionable prizes

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 26 Aug 2024 • 16:59 • 1 minute read

Drinking ale at a bar

Drinking ale at a bar Credit: Pavel Danilyuk, Pexels

A pub-goes in the UK was left confused after spotting a poster in a local bar, that offered “poxy” incentives for drinking 100, 300 and 500 pints of ale, with questionable prizes.  

Sharing a photo of the poster in the local pub, the man said on social media; “Surely this isn’t a club anybody should join?” The poster showed an offer of a “membership” to three clubs, stating; “Club 100, 300, and 500. Sign up to the club. Purchase 100/300/500 pints of guest ale. Claim your prize!”

The “ultimate prize” for sinking 500 pints was a black fleece shirt, emblazoned with “500 Club” and the bar´s logo, while drinking 300 pints granted a brown polo shirt and 100 a navy polo shirt with the logo. “I wouldn’t want to know when I’d got to 50 pints, let alone 300! And you only get a poxy polo shirt,” said the man, baffled.

Social media users responded, equally unimpressed with the incentives; “One thing I absolutely don’t want to have a record of is how many drinks I’ve had at the same pub,” one person explained. Many others found the idea of returning to the same bar taunting; “It’s the same pub bit that would make it depressing. I’ve lived in a few different countries, and returning home after a few years and seeing the same people in the same pub whining about the same things always got me down a bit.”

What may have seemed like a clever way to build a community of consumers and make more profit, proved a questionable incentive with prizes that don´t seem to be worth the excessive amount of pints.

Tags: , , ,
Written by

Anna Akopyan

From Moscow to Costa Blanca, Anna has spent over 10 years in Spain and one year in Berlin, where she worked as an actress and singer. Covering European news, Anna´s biggest passions are writing and travelling.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading