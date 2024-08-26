Rafa Nadal brand villas

By Adam Woodward • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 15:41 • 1 minute read

Nadal arriving at Matutes' hotel. Credit: Palladium Instagram

Rafa Nadal has a new business venture with hotel entrepreneur, Abel Matutes. They plan to jointly build several branded luxury apartment developments on the Costa del Sol.

Through their new joint company Palya Invest, they plan to put up more than 200 million euros in building a hundred villas and apartments in the Estepona and Marbella area, which will bear the name of their new luxury brand.

Nadal and Matutes pursuing new lucrative business ventures in Costa del Sol

Palya Invest inherited Mabel Capital, a firm they shared with a third partner, Manuel Campos, but Matutes and Nadal broke off the alliance with this company and kept the real estate business and other business interests such as the production company Komodo, who put on large-scale events and shows. But the duo, Nadal and Matutes, from Mallorca continue pursuing new lucrative business ventures together.

Now the partners are moving into Costa del Sol real estate and looking to build 50 properties along Estepona’s beachfront, plus another 40 in the Nagüeles area of Marbella, and construction is expected to begin in the next few months with a completion date set for 2028. Matute has some insight and experience in this field as his own company Palladium promote branded residences with luxury brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld.