Rent rising in Almeria – and the region of Andalusia

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 17:27 • 1 minute read

Almeria sees a rise in rental prices, along with the entire region Credit: Shutterstock

The price of rent is on the rise in the province of Almeria following its growing attraction.

The price of rental housing has risen in the entire region of Andalusia. Specifically, rental prices rose by 7.8 per cent in July compared to the previous year, reaching €10.41 per square metre, however, this was a 1.4 per cent decrease compared to June, the previous month.

Almeria has seen a hike in rental prices, with the cost of housing rising by 4.5 per cent in July, one of the highest in Andalusia.

In 15 of the 17 autonomous communities, the price of rent is at a record level, mainly due to the intense demand, as Fotocasa explains it as “the main housing solution for accessing housing in Spain,” and reduced supply.

According to Fotocasa, for the first time in history, the price of rent has exceeded the tacit barrier of €1,000 per month on average.

This is the case for all eight of the Andalusian provinces, with Almeria being the third highest on the list, seeing the year-on-year price of rental housing rising by 4.5 per cent.

In order of highest percentage rise of rental pricing in July in the region of Andalucia: Malaga rental prices rose by 11.3 per cent, Seville by 9.5 per cent, Almeria at third by 4.5 per cent, Granada by 4.3 per cent, Cadiz by 2.7 per cent, Cordoba by 2.5 per cent, Jaen by 2.3 per cent and finally, Huelva by 0.01 per cent.

Written by

Harry Sinclair

Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

