By Harry Sinclair • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 18:44 • 1 minute read

Rossman Retail is coming to Huercal de Almeria Credit: Shutterstock

The La Cepa shopping park in Huercal de Almeria is welcoming a new business to its venue.

Opening in October, Rossman, a cosmetics and drugstore chain considered one of the largest of its sector in Europe.

It is not the first of Rossman to enter Almeria, in fact, the new opening will mark its third establishment, joining the existing ones in Albox and Vicar, and will be the sixth in the region of Andalucia.

The German cosmetic franchise is scheduled to open in La Cepa on October 18, and will be located in the warehouse where the former Decathlon was located.

Rossman has almost 4,000 stores around the world, including in six European countries, with more than 25 open in Spain and continuing to grow.

Following its slogan, “your beauty, your home, your drugstore”, Rossman has revolutionised the drugstore model to meet all household needs.

Since 2020, the multinational has been offering a unique assortment in Spain, adapted to the national market, already present in Valencia, Catalonia, Mallorca and Murcia, with plans to open more in Malaga, Barcelona and Valencia.

