By Harry Sinclair • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 14:38 • 2 minutes read

Runners from Los Bandidos prove their stamina at the 38th AguaCarbo Credit: Los Bandidos

Local runners known as Los Bandidos have once again proved their endurance in a 10-kilometre race.

Eight Los Bandidos runners took on the 38th AguaCarbo race on Saturday 24 August.

Los Bandidos show their stamina during the 38th AguaCarbo

“It was hilly, hot, humid and had a headwind nearly all the way!”, the group shared.

After being bused from Carboneras to the start of the race, the 9.8k run set off from Agua Amarga, straight up a brutal 2k climb, past Playa de los Muertos, then a long downhill to the Paseo Marítimo and the streets of Carboneras, finally finishing at the Castle of San Andrés.

Support along the course was amazing and helped runners keep going to the finish line.

It was a tough route, but most enjoyed the event; “some even said they would do it again!” according to the organisers.

The winner finished in 32:25, with the first lady in 36:43, with 570 runners crossing the finish line.

Trophies were awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in each age group and to the overall winners. All competitors received a commemorative t-shirt, a shoe bag and refreshments.

Los Bandidos final finish times

Los Bandidos results (position, name, time and age group prizes)

75 Corentin Morin 43:14

27 Sebastien Morin 46:32

231 Mark Ratcliffe 50:56

324 Andrew Hyde 54:23

328 Delphine Morin 54:39

438 Patricia Mulcahy 59:32

469 Corinne Cherel 1:01:59

480 Karen Ayers 1:02:59 (1st F-F)

Full results: https://www.cruzandolameta.es/clasificaciones/v2/resultados/xxxviii-aguacarbo—2158/6379/

Los Bandidos

Los Bandidos was set up in June 2018 with a small group running the 5k Mojácar Paseo, and now has road cycling, sea swimming and triathlon groups. All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome, whether permanent residents or holiday makers. Los Bandidos are keen to integrate and support the local community. We are currently collecting non-perishable food and toiletries for the Red Cross Food Bank. We are sponsored by Alfaix Village Store, Caracola Car Hire, Five Bones Pet Hotel, Heladaria Blu, Oasis Fashions and Restaurante Piamonte.

They are a very sociable and most sessions are followed by a post-activity coffee, cake or breakfast, depending on the time of day. Follow them on Facebook to keep up-to-date with their latest activities.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.