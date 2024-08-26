Sierra del Caño faces drought devastation

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 15:15 • 2 minutes read

Pine Trees Dying Rapidly Image: Shutterstock/ Roberto Fernandez Photo

THE Sierra del Caño, known for its historic Castillo de Lorca and the picturesque Cejo de los Enamorados trail, is facing a serious crisis. Recent data reveals that the region has received less than 70 litres of rainfall per square metre over the past year, a stark indication of the severe drought affecting Southeast Spain.

Drought Conditions Strain Sierra del Caño’s Ecosystem

This persistent dry spell, combined with unusually high temperatures (nearly 28 degrees Celsius in January) has put immense stress on the local forest. The once-thriving pine trees, planted in the late 20th century, are now dying off in large numbers. This transformation is creating a bleak landscape and threatening local wildlife.

Pine Tree Die-Off Threatens Local Wildlife and Landscape

Experts recommend thinning the forest to remove weaker trees, focusing on conserving the strongest ones and replanting with drought-resistant native shrubs. Without such measures, the forest may not recover even if rainfall improves.

Adapting Forest Management to Climate Change: A Necessity

Environmentalists state that adapting the forest management strategy to the changing climate is essential. Local governments are already calling for urgent assessments and actions to prevent further damage. The regional government is also monitoring the situation closely, noting that over a million trees across the region are at risk.

As the drought continues, the need for a strategic response to preserve and restore these vital natural areas has never been more urgent.

How You Can Help: Community Actions and Support

Community involvement is crucial in addressing the drought crisis. Residents and visitors can contribute in several ways:

Participate in Local Conservation Efforts : Join or support local organizations working on reforestation and habitat restoration projects.

: Join or support local organizations working on reforestation and habitat restoration projects. Practice Water Conservation : Adopt water-saving habits at home to help reduce overall demand on water resources.

: Adopt water-saving habits at home to help reduce overall demand on water resources. Stay Informed and Advocate: Keep informed about the situation and advocate for policies that support environmental sustainability and climate resilience.

Looking Ahead: The Path to Recovery

The path to recovery for Sierra del Caño will require concerted effort and collaboration among local governments, experts, and the community. With a strategic response and ongoing commitment, there is hope that the region can recover and thrive once again, even in the face of changing climate conditions.

