The suspect is taken into custody following a knife attack that killed three. Credit: Rita Rosenfeld. X.

The man suspected of carrying out a knife attack at a German festival that killed three people and injured eight others has been named by German prosecutors.

Issa Al H (surname omitted because of German privacy laws), a Syrian national, has been named as the prime suspect in Friday’s knife attack at a festival in Germany after he turned himself in to police late on Saturday night. A major manhunt had been launched after the attack that killed three and injured eight.

German federal prosecutors are also investigating any possible links the suspect had to the terrorist group Isis. The group claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack, in which the knifeman aimed for victims’ throats. They’re also investigating the suspect on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and dangerous bodily harm.

The Suspect Had Applied for Asylum in Germany

The suspect had applied for asylum in Germany before the attack. He was residing in a home for refugees in Solingen that was searched on Saturday. The knife rampage happened as Solingen residents celebrated a Festival of Diversity to celebrate the German city’s 650th birthday.

Two other people have also been detained in connection with the stabbing. One man was arrested on Saturday after a police raid on a home for asylum seekers near the scene of the crime. This arrest followed another, when a 15-year-old boy- alleged to have known about the attack beforehand- was also arrested.

Three Dead and Four More in Critical Condition

A woman, aged 56, and two men, aged 56 and 67, were killed in the attack. The deceased haven’t yet been publicly named. Four of the eight injured in the onslaught remain in a critical condition in hospital.

Isis claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that the knifeman was a “soldier of the Islamic State”. However, there’s currently no immediate evidence to support their claim.

Attack Comes During a Time of Debate over Immigration

The attack comes at a time when the impact of immigration is already being debated. The build-up to regional elections in Germany’s Saxony and Thuringia regions have seen anti-immigration parties like Alternative for Germany to grow in popularity.

How the Tragedy Unfolded

The incident unfolded shortly after 21:30 local time on Friday when witnesses reported an attack on festival goers in the Fronhof, Solingen’s central square. The public were asked to leave “calmly” as the perpetrator hadn’t been caught.

Solingen Festival: Cancelled

The Solingen festival was scheduled to run until Sunday. Several stages in the centre of the city offered live music, cabaret, and other entertainment. The rest of the festival was cancelled after Friday’s attack. Scenes of fun and joy have been replaced with flowers, notes, and gifts to mourn the dead.

One sign simply asked: “Why?” Local Cord Boetther, 62, said: “Why does something like this have to be done? It’s incomprehensible and it hurts.”

Politicians’ Reactions to the Attack

The German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that the culprit must be found as quickly as possible and face the “fullest extent of the law”.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said it was a: “heinous act”, commenting that the attacker: “needs to be brought to justice”. The President also called for unity in the face of such evil. He said: “Let’s stand together – against hatred and violence.