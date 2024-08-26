Sven-Goran Eriksson has died

By Adam Woodward • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 14:56 • 1 minute read

Head Coach Sven-Goran Eriksson. Credit: mooinblack - Shutterstock

Sven-Goran Eriksson, ex-England boss, and coach at Lazio, Benfica, Manchester City, Leicester City, has died aged 76.

Eriksson, who saw the England team through three major tournaments, enjoyed a celebrated career in management, which also included spells in charge of Lazio, Benfica and Manchester City, passed away on Monday, August 26 suffering of pancreatic cancer. He was just recently the subject of a swan song documentary in which he reflected on his life, career and legacy.

First non-British manager of the England team

Eriksson was the first non-British manager of the England national team when he was appointed in 2001, and during his five years in the position, Eriksson led the nation to three major tournaments. Previous to being the Three Lions boss, he had enjoyed success in Europe with Lazio and Benfica when he won 18 trophies. Earlier this year, Eriksson made a tour of his old clubs and given the chance to coach a ‘Liverpool Legends’ team at Anfield, having always been a ‘Reds’ fan on the quiet.

‘I hope you will remember me as a positive guy’

During the filming of the Amazon Prime documentary, Eriksson, already well aware of his medical condition, said ‘I had a good life. I think we are all scared of the day when we die, but life is about death as well. You have to learn to accept it for what it is. Hopefully at the end people will say, yeah, he was a good man, but everyone will not say that.’

‘I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do everything he could do. Don’t be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds, it’s been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it. Bye.’