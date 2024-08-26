By Letara Draghia • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 12:43 • 2 minutes read

Pavel Durov. Credit; Shutterstock.

Pavel Durov, the Russian billionaire and founder of the messaging app Telegram, has had his detention extended by French authorities.

The arrest, which occurred on Saturday night as Durov arrived from Baku on his private jet, marks a significant development in an ongoing investigation into the use of Telegram for criminal activities.

French judicial officials confirmed that Durov’s detention has been prolonged beyond the initial period as part of a broader inquiry that includes allegations of fraud, drug trafficking, organised crime, and the promotion of terrorism on his platform. The detention could last up to 96 hours, after which a judge will determine whether to press formal charges or release Durov.

Telegram, known for its strong privacy features and end-to-end encryption, has grown into a major global communication tool with approximately 950 million active users. However, its strengths have also made it a preferred platform for extremist groups, conspiracy theorists and criminal organisations, leading to scrutiny from governments worldwide.

Telegram responded to the arrest with a statement on Sunday evening, defending its moderation practises and compliance with European Union laws, including the Digital Services Act. The company insisted that holding Durov personally responsible for the misuse of the platform is “absurd” and expressed confidence in a swift resolution to the situation.

Pavel Durov’s background

39-year-old Durov left Russia in 2014 after refusing to comply with Kremlin demands to suppress opposition groups on the VK social network, which he also founded. Since then, he has been living in Dubai. He holds citizenship in both France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In Dubai, where Telegram is based, Durov has found a business environment that imposes fewer restrictions on the app’s content moderation compared to Western nations.

Durov remains a controversial figure, particularly among Russian officials. Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and current deputy head of Russia’s security council, remarked that Durov “miscalculated” by believing he could evade cooperation with security services abroad, warning that he remains a target due to his Russian origins.

Telegram’s misuse

The app has become a focal point in the broader debate over the responsibilities of social media platforms in moderating content. Anti-racism organisations like Hope Not Hate have criticised Telegram as a “cesspit of antisemitic content” and the “app of choice” for racists and violent extremists, pointing to the minimal effort by the platform to curb such content.

In the wake of Durov’s arrest, prominent figures have weighed in on the implications. Tucker Carlson, a right-wing U.S. commentator, described Durov’s situation as a cautionary tale for platform owners who resist government demands for censorship.

Elon Musk voiced support for Durov, sharing a clip from an earlier interview where Durov praised Musk’s acquisition of X (formerly Twitter) as a positive development for freedom of expression.

The outcome of Durov’s case could have far-reaching implications for social media platforms operating within the EU and beyond.