By Harry Sinclair • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 17:35 • 2 minutes read

Almeria came together to celebrate its culture and community with its patron saint Credit: Maria del Mar Vazquez /fb

After 9 intense days of festivities and tradition in the scorching heat the procession of the Patron Saint followed the same vein.

On Sunday, August 25, the city of Almeria honoured its patron saint in the traditional procession of the Virgin of the Sea, during the Holy Year in Almeria; the 500th anniversary of the first stone placed to build the Cathedral.

The procession of the Virgen del Mar, the Patron Saint of Almeria

It was 8 pm, the heat was high and the Cathedral Square was full of devotees and local life alike, all eager for the emergence of the saint from the Cathedral.

The crowd was an eclectic mix of Almeria’s life, including the mayor of Almeria, usual members of the brotherhood, devout nuns, faithful worshipers, respectful atheists, local residents and curious visitors, fans in traditional costumes and relaxed attendees in holiday attire; all equally celebrating together in a beautiful display of culture and community.

This year’s Almeria Fair was “the most inclusive one in history”, as stated by the Mayor of Almeria, welcoming everyone from all walks of life, all ages, sexes, faiths and abilities.

The mayor of Almeria, Maria del Mar Vazquez, described the event with enthusiasm, posting on her socials “Almeria has experienced a historic procession with the departure of the Virgin of the Sea from the Cathedral and the streets full of devotees and fervour. Long live the patroness of Almeria!”

Four bands accompanied the procession, flowing music through the plaza, keeping the crowd encouraged before the Patron Saint left her cathedral at 8:30 pm.

The Virgin Mary, alongside Saint Indalecio, walked the streets of the city

San Indalecio was already waiting for the Virgin Mary so they could walk the streets of Almeria, saint next to saint, this time following a new route.

The Virgin of the Sea returned to her sanctuary once more, patiently awaiting next year’s celebrations, followed by the city’s celebrations on the beach with fireworks lighting the skies, as stated by the mayor, “The sky of Almeria was filled with colour last night to bid farewell to this year’s Fair. Such a wonderful print!”

The city of Almeria, along with its province, has a deep history and has not always been favoured easily, yet remains resilient through every generation, proven by the people who make it merging together on Sunday, rejoicing with one another, sticking to tradition and celebrating what’s new, all in honour of the Virgin Mary, their patron saint.

Long live the Patron Saint of Almeria.

Long live Almeria.

