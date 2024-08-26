The International Theatre Studio is back

By Adam Woodward • Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 13:31 • 1 minute read

The cast of the theatre's previous production Photo: Facebook / International Theatre Studio

The long established International Theatre Studio (ITS) of Marbella is back after the summer break with a full programme of events, starting on Wednesday, September 4.

Sue Hall will be leading a play reading evening at Keto Royale Kafe in San Pedro de Alcántara from 6.30pm, with the curtain at 7pm. She has chosen a comedy murder-mystery play for everyone to enjoy with a cast of eight. So, there will be plenty of chances for people to read a part and show their talents, or simply sit, listen, laugh and enjoy the fun. Tickets are €9 for ITS members and €11 for non-members. The price includes nibbles and tapas, room hire and the play.

Tickets to the International Theatre Studio’s events on sale now

Tickets are available online from the ITS website, internationaltheatrestudio.org. There are only a few tickets left at present, so don’t wait too long before booking. The play reading evenings are always well received so if you haven’t been to one before, now is your chance.

Upcoming ITS events also include Abigail’s Party on October 11, 12 and 13; and rehearsed play readings at El Trapiche Cultural Centre, San Pedro de Alcántara on Wednesday, November 13. Info is already available on the website, and we will be publishing details here closer the time.