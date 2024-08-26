By Adam Woodward • Updated: 26 Aug 2024 • 12:10 • 1 minute read

Torre del Mar airshow. Credit: Juan Manuel Amante. festivalaereotorredelmar.com

Flight enthusiasts and thrill seekers will be looking forward to the Torre del Mar Airshow this September, being held from Friday 6 to Sunday 8.

Jet fighters and acrobatic planes, historic aircraft, police helicopters and the Eurofighter, the most advanced fighter jet in the World, all performing breathtaking aerial feats over the sea to amaze a beach audience.

The Costa del Sol town of Torre del Mar in Malaga will experience a weekend of gasps and wows with the celebration of the 9th annual of the ‘International Torre del Mar Airshow’, from September 6 to 8. This air festival is an aeronautical, sporting and family event that brings together more than 300,000 spectators every year to enjoy the best acrobatic pilots in the world.

Best beach to watch the airshow

The airshow can be seen from any point on Torre del Mar beach, but the organisers recommend the Biblioplaya area to best enjoy all the crosses and pirouettes performed by the pilots in the most advanced aerospace technology. Sunday will be the best day, following all the practice runs, although there will be plenty to see and do the previous 2 days as well.

Organisers recommend bringing plenty of water and sun protection; remember that the aircraft cause a lot of noise, so to keep that in mind with regards to small children and the elderly and pets; and arrive early because due to the popularity of the show, parking might take some time.