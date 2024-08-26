Tourists welcome – a new campaign is launched

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Updated: 26 Aug 2024 • 17:45 • 1 minute read

People enjoying a local beach on a sunny day, EWN

Following the recent anti-tourism demonstrations that have been held in Mallorca, a campaign has been launched to promote tourism in the Balearics.

The Association of Distributors (ADED) is responsible for the initiative, which according to Diario de Mallorca, begins with the association asking members of the local community if they can honestly say that amongst their family and close circle of friends, they don´t know a single person who doesn´t – either directly or indirectly – live off the tourist industry. It also urges locals to put themselves in the place of visitors who have been the recipients of `tension, discomfort or […] minor aggression´ and ask themselves if they would want to be received in such a way during their own travels.

The campaign has been launched to help tourists feel more welcome

The ADED campaign aims to offer tourists, who may have been put off by previous treatment from locals or hostile anti-tourism reports, a warmer welcome into the Balearics. The association warns that if residents don´t work to create a more inviting holiday destination, the economy will suffer and the outcome will inevitably be the same as that which the islands experienced during the pandemic of 2020/2021, when an SOS Tourism was declared.

ADED acknowledges that there are many issues that need to be resolved, including the impact that the tourism industry has on local resources, traffic, parking etc. as well as the problem of illegal property rentals that needs to be tackled. However, it highlights that abuse of any sort, be it verbal, physical or in writing (e.g. via negative graffiti such as `Tourists go home´), is not an appropriate way of dealing with these problems and reminds locals that without the tourists, many residents would lose their livelihood.