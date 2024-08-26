By Catherine McGeer •
Rising Coastal Prices Drive Market
A recent Tinsa report highlights Vélez-Málaga as experiencing the second-largest rise in housing prices among Spain’s coastal towns. With a 10.7 per cent increase, the town is surpassed only by Orihuela, which leads nationally. This increase reflects a broader trend of rising property values, with 70 per cent of towns and cities studied showing annual price growth above the national average.
In the second quarter of 2024, Vélez-Málaga saw a significant 6.8 per cent increase in housing prices, the highest recorded during this period. Other towns with notable price increases include Motril, Cartagena, and Vigo, all seeing substantial gains.
The current national average for housing prices stands at €1,778 per square metre. Madrid as usual tops the list with the highest prices at €3,833 per square metre. Coastal cities and towns like Marbella and Benidorm, along with city areas around Madrid, Barcelona, and the Basque Country, are also among the most expensive.
This upward trend highlights the growing appeal of coastal and city areas in Spain’s real estate market. For buyers, these rising prices mean that securing property in popular areas like Vélez-Málaga may require acting quickly and budgeting more than anticipated. Increased competition and higher costs could impact affordability and availability.
For sellers, the increase in prices presents a favourable opportunity to capitalise on increased property values.
For Buyers:
For Sellers:
Expert Insight: Real estate analysts recommend monitoring the local market closely as price trends can shift. Buyers and sellers should stay informed about national and regional real estate developments to make the most strategic decisions in this dynamic environment.
