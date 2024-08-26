Virgin of the Assumption: La Villajoyosa

By Donna Williams •
Published: 26 Aug 2024 • 12:19
• 1 minute read
Virgin of the Assumption image paraded through the streets
Credit: Villajoyosa.com
From August 15 to 18, La Villajoyosa was awash with festivities in honour of the Virgin of the Assumption.
The first day began with a traditional and beautiful mass held in the park adjacent to the Hermitage, where the Virgin’s image resides.
The service, a testament to the community’s unity, was graced by the presence of residents and members of the municipal corporation, with Mayor Marcos Zaragoza leading the proceedings. The day continued with a jubilant procession as the residents of El Paradis paraded through the streets, carrying the image of the Virgin of the Assumption.
The festivities continued on the following day, offering a diverse range of activities for people of all ages to partake in. From popular games to karaoke, a lively costume party, and music from a resident DJ, there was something for everyone to enjoy.
Then, on Saturday, August 17, taking centre stage and helping to combat the scorching temperatures, water attractions and a water cistern provided the fun, along with a face-painting workshop for the kids. A band and a DJ provided more live music as the party atmosphere continued into the early hours.
On Sunday, a delicious paella and an exhilarating foam party brought the celebrations to a close and, no doubt, a well-earned rest for the residents of Villajoyosa.
Find more local news and activities for Costa Blanca North.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.