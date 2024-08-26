By Adam Woodward • Updated: 26 Aug 2024 • 9:27 • 1 minute read

Breathalyser lock to be fitted to all new cars in the EU Image - GTT-traffic.com

Malaga-born technology that doesn’t allow you to start your car if your breath smells of booze.

Malaga province has already had nine more deaths this year due to traffic accidents than in the same period last year. The DGT (Dirección General de Tráfico) says that almost half of traffic accidents in Spain have alcohol consumption as a contributing factor. New technology invented in Malaga is being showcased that will block the starter motor on a vehicle if the driver tests positive for alcohol.

Facial recognition camera added to confirm driver

The machine, connects to the car via Bluetooth, works just like a regular breathalyser, but will paralyse the motor whenever alcohol is detected. The Malaga company pioneering this tech, Drivelock, has added a facial recognition camera feature that checks the driver’s identity while blowing into a tube.

EU regulations already require an older version of this technology to be used in new heavy vehicles such as buses, HGVs and vehicles for transporting dangerous goods, from July this year, but with Drivelock’s new wireless device, it is hoped that a lower cost version can be easily adapted for passenger cars.

The hope is that the new devices will be available to buy in shops at a relatively low cost. Engineers in Madrid are already working on the first items which they hope will be on sale to the public by the end of 2024.