By Harry Sinclair • Published: 27 Aug 2024 • 15:49 • 1 minute read

Almeria honoured and celebrated Ukrainians in the city and back in their homeland Credit: Asociación ucraniana Dnipro /fb

Almeria displayed its undying support for all of those effective in Ukraine and those in need of the familiar here.

Ukraine’s Independence Day was celebrated in Almeria city

Last weekend, Nicolas Salmeron Park was dyed blue and yellow to celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day, a special day for coexistence, deep support and patriotic sentiment.

Traditional food and popular songs were brought with nostalgia and hope for those in Almeria who are, and for those who have been forced to be, far from their homeland.

The day was organised by the Ukrainian Association Dnipro, in collaboration with the Ukrainian Association ‘Gromada’ from Cartagena and the Association ‘Slava Ucraini’ from Granada.

President of the Ukrainian Association Dnipro spoke on the day’s importance

President of the Ukrainian organisation, Anastasiia Lavryk, highlighted that “Each of these two associations had its own musical programme with Ukrainian songs,” emphasising that they “really had a great time.”

There was also “Ukrainian food” for people to try, and so “Ukrainians could feel a little more comfortable away from [their] country,” stated Lavryk.

The day was in celebration of their homeland, in honour of those still there and in support of those here, as summed up by Anastasiia, “We commemorated our heroes who can no longer celebrate and thanks to their sacrifice we can celebrate 33 years of independence.”

The event also featured “workshops for children, a bouncy castle and a charity lottery to raise money for Ukraine,” according to the organisers.

The Ukrainian Association Dnipro

The association was originally started to “promote culture and workshops, history” and to provide citizens from Ukraine “with a free space where they can speak Ukrainian because due to the war and the Coronavirus, they have lost their level of education”.

The organisation also works to promote Ukrainian culture amongst Spanish nationals, “because there are many who do not know what Ukraine is, what differences it has between other countries in Eastern Europe, as well as supporting some pro-Ukrainian events that are taking place at a national level,” according to the organisers.