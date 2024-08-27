By Harry Sinclair • Published: 27 Aug 2024 • 16:02 • 2 minutes read

Amalia Kiosk in the centre of the city serves a unique drink Credit: Shutterstock

A curious pink drink has put Almeria on the social media map once again, showing off its unique mixology.

This time it is not the capital’s gastronomy that has caught the eyes of those online, but a colourful drink, the Americano, sold from the Amalia Kiosk.

Amalia’s Kiosk in Almeria goes viral online for its signature pink drink

Mikaela Valentina, an Ecuadorian resident in Almeria, has brought international attention to a local favourite, stating on TikTok “This is the most famous drink in all of Almeria,” adding that it was “highly recommended”.

Sharing with her more than 600,000 followers, Mikaela “realised that they order it a lot,” stating “An Americano comes out every minute.”

A usual Americano in Spain is a powerful shot of espresso softened by the addition of extra water, but at Amalia’s Kiosk, they’re a little different.

As the TikToker explains, an Americano from Amalia tastes “like a strawberry shake.”

Amalia’s famous Americano

Amalia’s original drink is made from sugar, lemon peel, hot milk and cola liqueur or cream, and gets its signature colour from the liqueur, but legend says it gets its name from the first time it was ordered in the 70s by an American actor filming in Almeria.

Mikaela is not the first on TikTok to rave about Amalia’s pink drink, a few weeks ago, a Cuban TikToker (@clau_tropiezos) made an explanatory video about this drink, showing it off to his fans.

Although the drink is usually served hot, Amalia has adapted to the heat and the needs of those suffering in it, serving the Americano ice cold as a summer alternative.

The liqueur that gives the drink its characteristic pink colour is made from cola nuts mixed with almost 30 degrees of alcohol, which when diluted in milk greatly softens its flavour.

The unique pink drink has been the crown jewel of the Amalia kiosk for years and remains one of the benchmarks of Almeria tradition.

