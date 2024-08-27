Anti-semitism increase France

By Adam Woodward • Published: 27 Aug 2024 • 11:38 • 1 minute read

An entrance to the synagogue ablaze. Credit: Claude Zemmour, Facebook

French Home Office minister warns of a surge in anti-semitic attacks.

Minister Gérald Darmanin remarked on French television that there has been a worrying rise in Anti-Semitic attacks the day after an arson attack at the entrance to a synagogue. The firebomb attack targeted the synagogue entrance causing an explosion and injuring a police officer. The suspect was injured in the subsequent arrest by police.

Following the attack on the synagogue on the South Coast, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on Sunday denounced an increase in acts of anti-Semitism. ‘Deliberately setting fire to a synagogue is an anti-Semitic act and must be denounced as such.’ The alleged perpetrator is said to have acted with a degree of professional experience.

Assailant injured in shoot out with police

French news media reported that the suspect was shot and wounded by police after he opened fire on officers attempting to detain him.

Along with the rabbi, there were 5 people in the synagogue at the time of the attack, which is being treated by authorities as an act of terrorism. The explosion, which injured the police officer, was caused by two vehicles in the synagogue’s car park that were set ablaze in by the assailant. French police say that one of the vehicles contained a hidden gas cylinder. The suspect is also said to have set fire to several entrance doors to the building.