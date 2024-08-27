Charity Fun Quiz, Torreblanca

By Adam Woodward • Published: 27 Aug 2024 • 22:02 • 1 minute read

Fun quiz for charity. Credit: Murrr Photo, Shutterstock

The Summer’s coming to an end, but it’s not all bad news because it’s pub quiz season again.

Pit your wits and your best trivia knowledge against the rest on Tuesday, September 3 at the Pub Royal in Torreblanca. The Fun Quiz isn’t to be taken too seriously though. It’s all in aid of charity and a little fun for the Costa del Sol community.

Team sizes are maximum of four, and it only costs €2 per person to enter. So, start thinking up your quiz team name. If you can, bring some friends because the main winner’s prize is a ‘buy one, get one free main meal and drink for up to 6 people.’ If you don’t have a team, there’s no problem as Alan Boardman will be on hand to introduce you others looking to build a team.

Funds raise will go to SEARCH horse charity

All money raised will go directly to SEARCH, the local charity that provides treatment and care for rescued horses, and seeks a loving new home for them to send them to. So, pencil in your diary, ‘Fun Quiz’, The Pub Royal, Torreblanca (Fuengirola), 2.30pm, Tuesday September 3.