Europe´s largest hotel suites; from Paris to Positano

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 27 Aug 2024 • 17:06 • 2 minutes read

Hotel Le Bristol, Paris; Europe´s largest hotel suites

Hotel Le Bristol, Paris Credit: Le Bristol Hotel, Facebook

With luxurious locations and unforgettable scenery, Europe is not far behind the United States, which holds the highest number of five-star hotels, when it comes to opulent hotel suites.

These are the top five European hotel rooms if you´re looking for space and splendour. 

  1. The Imperial Suite, Le Bristol, Paris

Located in Europe´s iconic capital, the Imperial Suite is Le Bristol´s largest hotel room, spanning over 320 metres squared with royal charm and top quality design. Alongside the bedroom, fitted for a King and a Queen, the dining room features a striking Versailles parquet, overlooking the hotel´s French-style vintage garden. 

The suite´s furniture, obtained from Taillardat, is covered in pastel shades, making the visitors feel like they´re living a life inside a Jean-Baptise Pater´s painting; utterly and unforgettably romantic. Priced for quality, the suite is offered for  €31, 500 per night.

      2. The Josephina Suite at Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, Champillon, France 

Nestled in one of the world´s most prominent wine-growing regions, the Josephina Suite, named after the former Queen of Italy, Josephine de Beauharnais, is worth €1,837 per night, consisting of a king-sized bed, a lounge area with a dining table and sofa, a large trunk-style wardrobe, a large bathroom with a custom-cut double sink from local stone and a spacious, six square metre terrace, overlooking the French stunning green fields.

     3. Sea View at Le Sirenuse, Positano, Italy 

Located in the paradisal Positano, Le Sirenuse hotel offers a special Two Bedroom Suite Sea View suite, combining the Junior Suite Superior Sea View with a Deluxe Sea View.  “Every room is a little world of Italian seaside simplicity, charm, and elegance,” stated the hotel website, but this suite is a real sea gem, available for prices starting at €800.

With three bathrooms, including one with a double-whirlpool bathtub and a stunning window view, the suite includes a balcony ranging from 27 to 42 metres squared, and each bedroom offering large Queen size bed options.

   4. Chromata Villa at Katikies Hotels, Santorini and Mykonos, Greece

Nothing short of a dream, this offer is not just a suit but an entire Greek villa, offered for prices ranging from just €700. Located on the cliffside, the 1,800 square-foot Chromata Villa features two king-sized beds, four bathrooms, and even a private pool and a veranda, with a maximum stay of five people.

  5. Hotel Ambasador, Opatija, Croatia 

On a mesmerising Adriatic coast, the five-star Hotel Ambasador is situated above a 10-kilometre seaside promenade with a tranquil view of the water. Its Garden Suite, fit for a maximum of three people, includes a double bed, an extra bed and a stunning terrace facing the sea. Styled like a luxurious yacht, the suite is classy yet modernised, making the travellers´ stay seem timelessly chic for just  €410,40 per night. 

