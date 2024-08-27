By Anna Akopyan •
Hotel Le Bristol, Paris
Credit: Le Bristol Hotel, Facebook
With luxurious locations and unforgettable scenery, Europe is not far behind the United States, which holds the highest number of five-star hotels, when it comes to opulent hotel suites.
Located in Europe´s iconic capital, the Imperial Suite is Le Bristol´s largest hotel room, spanning over 320 metres squared with royal charm and top quality design. Alongside the bedroom, fitted for a King and a Queen, the dining room features a striking Versailles parquet, overlooking the hotel´s French-style vintage garden.
The suite´s furniture, obtained from Taillardat, is covered in pastel shades, making the visitors feel like they´re living a life inside a Jean-Baptise Pater´s painting; utterly and unforgettably romantic. Priced for quality, the suite is offered for €31, 500 per night.
2. The Josephina Suite at Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, Champillon, France
Nestled in one of the world´s most prominent wine-growing regions, the Josephina Suite, named after the former Queen of Italy, Josephine de Beauharnais, is worth €1,837 per night, consisting of a king-sized bed, a lounge area with a dining table and sofa, a large trunk-style wardrobe, a large bathroom with a custom-cut double sink from local stone and a spacious, six square metre terrace, overlooking the French stunning green fields.
3. Sea View at Le Sirenuse, Positano, Italy
Located in the paradisal Positano, Le Sirenuse hotel offers a special Two Bedroom Suite Sea View suite, combining the Junior Suite Superior Sea View with a Deluxe Sea View. “Every room is a little world of Italian seaside simplicity, charm, and elegance,” stated the hotel website, but this suite is a real sea gem, available for prices starting at €800.
With three bathrooms, including one with a double-whirlpool bathtub and a stunning window view, the suite includes a balcony ranging from 27 to 42 metres squared, and each bedroom offering large Queen size bed options.
4. Chromata Villa at Katikies Hotels, Santorini and Mykonos, Greece
Nothing short of a dream, this offer is not just a suit but an entire Greek villa, offered for prices ranging from just €700. Located on the cliffside, the 1,800 square-foot Chromata Villa features two king-sized beds, four bathrooms, and even a private pool and a veranda, with a maximum stay of five people.
5. Hotel Ambasador, Opatija, Croatia
On a mesmerising Adriatic coast, the five-star Hotel Ambasador is situated above a 10-kilometre seaside promenade with a tranquil view of the water. Its Garden Suite, fit for a maximum of three people, includes a double bed, an extra bed and a stunning terrace facing the sea. Styled like a luxurious yacht, the suite is classy yet modernised, making the travellers´ stay seem timelessly chic for just €410,40 per night.
